The game’s first real flashpoint, with barely a minute on the clock, set the tone for what was to follow.

Fleetwood Town’s Bobby Grant had arrived late on Bradford City’s Tony McMahon and tempers had flared briefly - though neither entered the book, the gauntlet had been thrown down for a game that was to be enacted at a bruising tempo.

Bradford flew out the blocks with striking vigour, marrying their usual pace and speed of thought with a guile and intricacy in the final third. Yet they found themselves up against the division’s second meanest defence and Fleetwood were brutally staunch in their resistance.

Vincelot leads his team out at the start of the match ( Getty )

Beyond that, Bradford’s lack of clincism – admittedly their most glaring Achilles’ heel – was their only inhibitor.

The wily Josh Cullen repeatedly bustled through Fleetwood’s mobile midfield but Fleetwood rhythmically scythed the danger away. Billy Clarke later swept up the West Ham loanee’s dinking ball and smacked the post from the edge of the area, but it was as close as City could come in a first half littered with chances.

Stuart McCall’s side might have argued they could feel Fleetwood creaking but, truthfully, for all City’s dominance, Uwe Rosler’s men withstood the first half onslaught.

McCall applauds the home support ( Getty )

Chances were at a premium for the visitors, yet it was Fleetwood who were gifted the most inviting opportunity of the game. Colin Doyle’s skewed kick landed at the feet of David Ball inside the box. Only the Bradford keeper stood in his way but the striker planted the shot onto roof of the net.

Such fine margins lie at the heart of the play offs and City recognised they had been let off the hook.

Fleetwood at times threatened to unleash Devante Cole but the young striker lacked the stature to earnestly trouble Bradford’s equally gritty backline. Town entered into a brief period of more defined dominance after the break but, truthfully, it was short-lived, Cole making way for Ashley Hunter with just over an hour on the clock.

Cole was effectively marked out of the game ( Getty )

Yet City would ultimately be rewarded for their dominance, breaking the deadlock on 77 minutes. Cullen found the rampaging Jordy Hiwula down the left flank and the substitute bustled through Fleetwood’s backline to win a corner as he drew Cairns into action.

McMahon’s pinpoint delivery found the head of the rising Rory McArdle at the near post to nod home a free header. The Fleetwood defence that had looked up to the task for so long had finally folded and Rosler will hope his side do not come to rue the lax defending that allowed McArdle to steal away.

Bradford were, commendably, never short of bravery and they enter the second leg, crucially, having made home advantage count. Rosler has already presided over a season-defining revival for Fleetwood and is now tasked with doing so again.

One imagines his side will find a more spirited sense of adventure on home soil but the momentum, tellingly, is currently firmly with Bradford.