Burton defender banned for five matches after being found guilty of racially abusing opponent

Burton defender Ben Turner has been fined £8,000 and given a five-match suspension after being found guilty of racially abusing an opponent by the Football Association.

The initial charge related to Albion's Championship fixture against Brentford at Griffin Park on December 10, when it was alleged the 28-year-old used abusive and/or insulting words towards an opponent.

The FA said in a statement: "Ben Turner will serve a five-match ban with immediate effect after an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing found the Burton Albion defender guilty of breaching FA Rule E3.

"The commission heard the allegation that in or around the 94th minute of the match between Brentford and Burton on Saturday 10 December 2016, Turner used abusive and/or insulting words towards Nico Yennaris, contrary to Rule E3(1).

"It was further alleged that this breach of Rule E3(1) was an "Aggravated Breach" as defined in Rule E3(2), as it included a reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or nationality.

"As well as a suspension, the commission also ruled Turner must attend an education course and has been fined £8,000."

"We are incredibly disappointed with the outcome of the hearing," Burton boss Nigel Clough told the club's official website.

"We won't be making any further comment until we receive the written reasons from the FA Regulatory Commission."

Burton, one place and one point above the relegation zone in their first ever season at Championship level, can appeal after receiving the written reasons for the decision, meaning the sanctions do not apply with immediate effect and Turner can play at Huddersfield on Saturday.

PA