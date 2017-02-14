Jamaal Lascelles rescued Newcastle with an 81st-minute equaliser as Rafael Benitez's men maintained their one-point lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-2 draw at Norwich.

The Magpies had made a dream start at Carrow Road when Ayoze Perez fired the opener with just 24 seconds on the clock but Norwich hit back to level through Jacob Murphy.

Cameron Jerome capitalised on a blunder by Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow to give the Canaries the lead after 17 minutes but in an end-to-end thriller Lascelles volleyed home from a tight angle with time running out.

Second-placed Brighton failed to take full advantage as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Ipswich at the Amex Stadium.

Luke Chambers stunned the home side when he headed the visitors in front after just eight minutes, but Tomer Hemed's 29th-minute penalty levelled matters.

David Wagner's in-form Huddersfield moved within four points of the Seagulls after twice coming from behind at bottom club Rotherham before snatching another dramatic stoppage-time winner.

Joe Lolley cancelled out an early opener from Sam Ajayi before Tom Adeyemi's stunning long-range strike put the Millers back in front. But Elias Kachunga equalised before Tommy Smith stepped up to make it 3-2 in the second minute of injury time.

Reading also kept up the pace in fourth after coming from behind to grind out a precious 3-2 win over Brentford.

Two goals in three minutes midway through the second half from Jose Peleteiro Ramallo and Lasse Vibe threatened to give the visitors a shock win after John Swift's 22nd-minute opener.

But Danny Williams equalised for the Royals after 77 minutes and four minutes later substitute Roy Beerens completed the dramatic recovery.

Leeds maintained their play-off push as a goal in each half from Chris Wood and Pablo Hernandez grabbed a 2-1 win over Bristol City at Elland Road.

To make matters worse for the struggling Robins they lost leading scorer Tammy Abraham to injury in the first half before substitute Milan Djuric grabbed a late consolation.

Sheffield Wednesday clung on for a dramatic 2-1 win over Blackburn at Hillsborough after the visitors had Hope Akpan sent off three minutes from time for protesting when his potential equaliser was ruled out for handball.

Vincent Sasso had opened the scoring for Wednesday after 18 minutes and despite a Sam Hutchinson own goal two minutes later, Sasso's second just before the interval proved enough to take the points.

Blackburn's night got worse as Wigan clambered above them in the battle to beat the drop into League One, Jake Buxton heading home Max Power's 88th-minute corner to give the Latics a 1-0 win over Wolves at Molineux.

Derby's play-off hopes took a major hit as a last-minute penalty from Joe Ralls saw Cardiff get the better of a seven-goal thriller.

Julien De Sart and Darren Bent put the home side in command before a brace from Kadeem Harris and a third from Craig Noone turned the tie around for Neil Warnock's men.

Bent scored his second 15 minutes from time to drag Derby back level before a foul by Alex Pearce handed Ralls the chance to give the Bluebirds their second straight away win.

Former Fulham midfielder Pajtim Kasami took just two minutes to put his current side Nottingham Forest in front at Craven Cottage but the Londoners recovered to claim a 3-2 win.

Tom Cairney equalised Kasami's opener on the half-hour and Lucas Piazon put Fulham ahead before the break. Despite Ben Brereton drawing Forest level, a 72nd-minute own goal from Jack Hobbs gifted the home side the points.

Aston Villa lurched to their eighth straight league game without a win as two goals from Tom Bradshaw and an Adam Armstrong penalty saw Barnsley cruise to a 3-1 win at Villa Park, with Jonathan Kodija netting for the hosts.

Meanwhile Gianfranco Zola's problems intensified as his Birmingham side fell to a 2-1 defeat at Preston and ended the game with 10 men after Craig Gardner's late sending-off.

Callum Robinson's early opener for the hosts was cancelled out by Che Adams but Jordan Hugill struck the 78th-minute winner moment before Gardner saw red for a second bookable offence.