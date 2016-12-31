Play-off chasers Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield both left it late to end 2016 with 1-1 draws in the Sky Bet Championship.

Wednesday were heading for defeat at Preston following Sam Hutchinson's 77th-minute own goal but Adam Reach struck four minutes into stoppage time to keep the Owls in the top six.

Earlier, Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield also scored four minutes into time added on to draw with lowly Blackburn.

Nahki Wells curled home a brilliant late free-kick to cancel out Danny Graham's 81st-minute header. Rovers remain in the bottom three despite halting their four-match losing run, while Huddersfield end 2016 in fourth place.

Derby sit just outside the top six after being held to a goalless draw at home by struggling Wigan.

Steve McClaren's men extended their unbeaten run to 10 league games but missed the chance to start 2017 in a play-off position.

QPR ended their horrendous run of form by beating Wolves 2-1. Ian Holloway's men had lost their last six games and failed to score in the previous four.

The goal drought was ended when Idrissa Sylla scored in the 53rd minute.

Queens Park Rangers ended their horrific run of form at Molineux (PA)

Dave Edwards equalised for Wolves just after the hour mark but Pawel Wszolek struck with three minutes left to lift his side five points clear of the bottom three.

Gianfranco Zola is still awaiting his first win as Birmingham boss despite the Blues playing all most of the second half against 10 men in their 2-2 draw at Barnsley.

The hosts raced into a two-goal lead after 28 minutes, with Tom Bradshaw scoring following fine work from Marley Watkins before Sam Winnall headed in a second.

Jacques Maghoma pulled one back soon after and, following Marc Roberts' 52nd-minute red card for bringing down Che Adams in the area, Lukas Jutkiewicz equalised from the spot.

In the late game, Brentford's home game with Norwich ended goalless. Neither side were able to find an opening and the visitors ended the game with 10 men after Robbie Brady was harshly shown a straight red card with 10 minutes left for a challenge on Ryan Woods.

Alex Neil's Norwich have picked up just eight points from their last 12 games and will start 2017 seven points adrift of the play-off places.