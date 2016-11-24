Charlton have appointed Karl Robinson as the Sky Bet League One club's new manager.

The 36-year-old makes a quick return to football having been sacked by MK Dons at the end of October.

Robinson takes over at The Valley following the departure of Russell Slade on November 13, and has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the London club.

"I am honoured to have been appointed manager of Charlton and can't wait to get started," said Robinson, who is set to meet the players ahead of Saturday's home match against second-placed Sheffield United and will then take full control from Monday.

"Joining such a huge club with a large, passionate fanbase is a really exciting proposition.

"I've inherited a talented squad and I'll be doing everything I can to get the club back into the Championship as soon as possible.

"I like my teams to play attractive football and if we all pull together, I firmly believe we can start moving up the table and enjoy a successful season."



Charlton chief executive Katrien Meire added on the club's official website: "Following a thorough appointment process, Karl emerged as the outstanding candidate.

"He is a very talented, forward-thinking manager and I'm delighted we have been able to bring him to Charlton."

Under the guidance of caretaker boss Kevin Nugent, the Addicks have won both their matches since Slade's departure including a 5-1 victory at Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

That win lifted Charlton - who were relegated from the Championship last season - up to 11th place in the League One standings on 26 points, three adrift of the top six. They also have a game in hand on most of the teams above them.