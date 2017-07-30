Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson has been filmed launching a verbal tirade on his teammates and accusing a number of players who “don’t give a f***” and no longer wanting to play for the club.

The video, which has been circulated on social media, shows the former Manchester United and Everton midfielder, seemingly drunk, being confronted by Sunderland fans on Saturday night.

In the video, Gibson in criticised for not caring himself after going out drinking following his side’s 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Celtic in a preseason friendly at the Stadium of Light.

However, while claiming he does care about the club, he suggests that there are a number of his teammates who do not share that same level of commitment.

Darron Gibson has captained Sunderland in a preseason game already (Getty)

When pushed to name players, the 29-year-old asks the supporters who they think he means before appearing to agree that Lamine Kone, Jeremain Lens and Whabi Kazri are not trying as they want to leave the club.

“We’re s***,” Gibson is filmed saying. “Of course I’m bothered, I don’t want to be s***…There are too many people at the club who don’t give a f***. You tell me who doesn’t want to be at the club?”

Kone is the first name put to him, to which the Republic of Ireland international responds “right, there’s one”, before replying “next one” when Lens and Khazri are mentioned.

Gibson, who joined the Black Cats for £1m in January, then signs off by saying: “Right, I’m off my face in here, but I still want to play for Sunderland, the rest of them don’t though…”

Sunderland did not respond to a request from The Independent for comment on the video.