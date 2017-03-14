Gary Rowett is the new Derby County manager.

The former Birmingham City boss, who was sacked by the Blues' new owners earlier this season, has joined on a deal until the end of the 2018/19 season replacing Steve McClaren who was sacked on Sunday.

Rowett will now be in charge for this weekend's East Midlands derby with Nottingham Forest.

County chairman Mel Morris sacked former England manager McClaren after a 3-0 defeat to Brighton. The loss saw them slide 10 points adrift of the playoff places.

Morris is delighted to get his man.

“We are delighted to welcome Gary Rowett back to Derby County as our new manager.

“Gary is being tasked with, and has the full responsibility for, leading our redevelopment programme. Gary, of course, played for us for three years during his playing career, lives in Derby and is passionate about our football club.

“He is an exemplar of the qualities and values we want in our team and has clearly demonstrated his abilities to get that from his players too.

"I am sure that all of our supporters, staff and players extend their unequivocal support and best wishes to Gary and his staff.”

Rowett's reputation as one of the country's finest young managers was forged at Burton Albion, who he helped into the Championship.

The 43-year-old then impressed at Birmingham before being inexplicably sacked and replaced by Gianfranco Zola.

Zola's troubled reign has taken them from seventh position - just three points off second place - down into a relegation battle and he is now fighting for his future after just two wins in his fourteen games in charge.