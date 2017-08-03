Five Championship players to watch ahead of 2017/18 season kick-off

The 2017-18 Championship season could be the most competitive ever with the second tier being filled with a host of big clubs.

Transfer records have been broken as clubs target promotion to the Premier League and all the riches it brings.

Here are five players to look out for next season in the Championship:

Tom Cairney - Fulham

Fulham’s captain is arguably the best player outside the Premier League. Last season Cairney scored 13 goals and was ever-present in Fulham’s midfield which attracted interest from several Premier League clubs.

( Getty )

At the end of the season the Scottish international signed a one-year extension on his contract to end speculation over his future and give fans a vote of confidence that Fulham will be competitive again next season. Fulham lost to Reading in the play-off semi-final last season and can expect to finish in a similar position if Cairney can produce another brilliant season.

Andre Wisdom - Derby

In 2012 Andre Wisdom was scoring in the Europa League, playing in the Premier League and starting in the Merseyside derby.

After he burst on the scene Wisdom was loaned to Derby, West Brom, Norwich and most recently Red Bull Salzburg as he struggled to do enough to make and impact or impress Liverpool.

( Getty )

An initial fee of £2m rising to £4m was agreed at the end of the 2016/17 season for Wisdom to leave Liverpool and join Derby where he made 38 appearances on loan in the 2013/14 season.

The 24-year-old has not lived up to the hype which surrounded him when he first starting playing for Liverpool but now he has permanently signed for a new club, Wisdom could have a lot to offer Derby this season.

Ruben Neves – Wolves

Wolves broke the Championship transfer record by signing twice capped Portuguese international Ruben Neves for around £15.8 million from Porto.

The 20-year-old arrives in the Midlands with lots of experience and has made appearances in the Champions League and Under-21 European Championship.

(@Wolves / Twitter)

Neves is a mature and tidy defensive midfielder but is not afraid to join attacks and has a good eye for a pass in the final third.

Britt Assombalonga – Middlesbrough

Britt Assombalonga is a seasoned Championship player who will score goals wherever he plays.

Nottingham Forest striker Britt Assombalonga ( Getty Images)

Middlesbrough have followed Newcastle’s approach to relegation by buying players experienced at Championship level. The £15m summer signing can provide 15-25 goals a season with the right service and his goals could fire the Boro back into the Premier League.

Kenneth Zohore – Cardiff City

It took Kenneth Zohore until Boxing Day to score his first goal of the season but after that his strikes steered Neil Warnock’s side clear of relegation.

After securing a mid-table finish, Zohore signed a contract extension to keep him at the Welsh club until 2020.

With a full season under Warnock, Zohore should improve on last campaign’s 12 goals and ensure Cardiff stay clear of any relegation scraps.