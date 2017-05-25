Garry Monk resigns as Leeds United manager

Garry Monk has resigned as manager of Leeds United, bringing a year-long spell at the Championship club to an end.

Monk's departure comes only two days after the controversial ownership of Massimo Cellino came to an end at Elland Road.

The 38-year-old was expected to sign a new deal following Cellino's exit and completed takeover by the Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani, but Monk has decided against a second season in west Yorkshire.

In a statement, the club wrote: “Leeds United can confirm that we have received Garry Monk’s resignation from his role as first team manager.

“We are shocked and disappointed by Garry’s decision but his resignation has been reluctantly accepted by chairman Andrea Radrizzani.

“Andrea made it clear to the media yesterday that his intention was to exercise the club's option to extended the Manager's contract for another 12 months and immediately begin negotiations for a longer term deal.



“Mr Radrizzani has met with Garry twice since taking over at Elland Road earlier this week and during the second meeting yesterday it became clear that Garry was considering life beyond Leeds United as at no time did Garry wish to discuss terms for a longer contract.

“Following that meeting yesterday Garry’s agent requested that the option was not exercised and his resignation was received this morning.”

Monk guided Leeds to a seventh-place finish in the Championship this season, narrowly missing out on the play-off places.

Monk was in the frame for the Norwich City job, vacant following Alex Neil's dismissal in March, but was beaten to the role by surprise candidate Daniel Farke.

The statement from Leeds added: “Whilst we are deeply saddened by Garry’s decision, there is no individual bigger than our Club and we will now begin a process to identify and appoint a new Head Coach to take the club to the next level.

“We thank Garry for his contribution during his time at Leeds United, we are disappointed that would could not continue on this journey together.”