Gillingham sack kit man after away strip is left behind on game day

League One side Gillingham have sacked their kit man after the side's away strip was left behind in Kent for their recent clash with MK Dons.

The shirts arrived just 15 minutes before the 3pm kick-off by which point the Gills had already called upon the MK Dons' club shop to print numbers on the back of their training kit.

The late delivery spared Adrian Pennock's men the embarrassment of taking to the field in the make-shift tops - but the incident cost Bob Lewin his job as kit man.

👥 A familiar face has rejoined the #Gills: kit man Malcolm Stedman is back with the club until the season's end. pic.twitter.com/uzSHnTpr5p — Gillingham FC (@TheGillsFC) April 4, 2017

Lewin will be replaced until the end of the season by his predecessor Malcolm Steadman, who returns to the role after retiring last year.

"I would like to thank Bob for what he has done since he has been here," Pennock said.

Despite managing to run out in the correct kit on Saturday, Gillingham went on to lose 3-2 and now sit dangerously close to the relegation zone.