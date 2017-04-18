Harry Redknapp is back in football after taking over at Birmingham following the resignation of Gianfranco Zola.

The Italian left the St Andrew's club on Monday evening after a disastrous four-month run including just two wins and 13 defeats that left them only three points clear of the Championship relegation zone.

And the Blues have turned to 70-year-old Redknapp whose last managerial job was with the Jordanian national team in March of last year while he has also taken a number of consultancy roles in the intervening period most recently with the Central Coast Mariners in Australia.

"The Club is delighted to announce that Harry Redknapp is Blues new manager," the club said in a short statement.

"The vastly experienced Redknapp has agreed to replace Gianfranco Zola, who resigned on Monday.

OFFICIAL: The Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Harry Redknapp as our new manager. #BCFC pic.twitter.com/kB1oirZz4s — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) April 18, 2017

"Redknapp has enjoyed notable success as a manager at AFC Bournemouth, West Ham United, Portsmouth, Tottenham Hotspur and QPR.

"Amongst his many achievements, he successfully guided Portsmouth and QPR to promotions to the Premier League and also secured an FA Cup victory with Portsmouth.

"He won a Premier League Manager of the Year award with Tottenham Hotspur and also qualified them for the Champions League.

"We believe that under the leadership of Redknapp, Blues will enhance their strength and create achievement."

Redknapp has three games to secure the Blues' Championship status, the first of which will be the second-city derby against rivals Aston Villa on Sunday.