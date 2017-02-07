Garry Monk and David Wagner have been charged by the Football Association with improper conduct following their fiery clash during Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 Championship victory over Leeds United, with both clubs also facing potential action for failing to control their players.

Huddersfield manager Wagner celebrated emphatically following Michael Hefele’s 89th-minute winner at the Kirklees Stadium, sprinting onto the pitch to join his jubilant players.

Monk responded by barging into Wagner on his return to the technical area, sparking a confrontation between the two that quickly spread to the rest of the coaching staff and players.

Referee Simon Hooper sent both managers to the stands, and booked three players for their behaviour – Elias Kachunga of Huddersfield and both Pontus Jansson and Liam Bridcutt from Leeds.

The FA confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that both clubs face charges along with the managers, and have until 18:00 on Friday 10 February to respond.

The FA statement read: “Huddersfield Town and Leeds United have been charged following their game on 5 February 2017.

“It is alleged that in or around the 89th minute of the fixture, the two clubs failed to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour, contrary to FA Rule E20(a).

Monk barged into Wagner as he returned to the technical area (Getty)



“Both managers have also been charged in relation to the same game.

“Huddersfield’s David Wagner is subject to two alleged breaches of FA Rule E3 in that in or around the 89th minute, his behaviour in entering the field of play amounted to improper conduct. It is further alleged his behaviour upon his return to the vicinity of the technical area amounted to improper conduct.

“It is alleged that Leeds’ Garry Monk breached FA Rule E3 in that in or around the 89th minute, his behaviour amounted to improper conduct.”