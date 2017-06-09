Hull have announced the appointment of Leonid Slutsky as their new head coach.

Slutsky, who has previously managed CSKA Moscow and the Russian national team, has agreed personal terms with the club and will succeed Marco Silva, who has joined Watford.

Hull said on Friday that the 46-year-old Slutsky will arrive at the northern club next week subject to international clearance, adding that planning for next season was already underway.

In a short statement, Slutsky said he “can’t wait” to start work at the KCOM Stadium, as Hull look to bounce back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

“I am delighted to become the Head Coach of Hull City and I am very much looking forward to the challenge of guiding the Club back to the Premier League,” he said.

“I already know that this is an important Club with a big and loyal fanbase, I’ve had a good feeling about it ever since meeting the Allam family and I can’t wait to get started next week.”

Slutsky wants to become the first Russian to manage in the Premier League ( Getty )

Ehab Allam, the vice-chairman of the club, promised in the statement to back the club’s new manager with funds ahead of the new season.

“I am delighted to welcome Leonid as our new Head Coach. After a thorough recruitment process, Leonid’s attention to detail, thoughts on playing style and his ambition made him the stand-out candidate,” he said.

Slutsky won the Russian Premier League three times with CSKA ( Getty )

“The Club has made plans for pre-season training and friendlies, with some exciting fixtures to be announced next week, and squad planning with Leonid is already underway.

“Leonid has enjoyed success at both club and international level and I am excited about his plans for guiding us back towards the Premier League.”

Silva left the club to join Watford ( Getty )

Slutsky has been in England for months, looking to take his first job on British shores.

And he has relied on assistance from the man he calls "the best agent in the world” – Chelsea’s billionaire owner Roman Abramovich.

“Mr Abramovich is my friend and he is helping me achieve my dream. It's a challenge for him also,” Slutsky said last month.

“He is like my agent, the best agent in the world.

“His new project in Russian football is helping me with my career in England. He's giving me lots of advice about tactics and behaviour and communication with chairmen and owners.”