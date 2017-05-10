Massimo Cellino to leave Leeds later this month as Andrea Radrizzani nears takeover

Massimo Cellino’s controversial time at Leeds is drawing to a close after co-owner Andrea Radrizzani said he expects to complete his 100 per cent buy out at Elland Road within the next fortnight.

Radrizzani, 42, who already owns 50 per cent of the club's shares, has been in talks with Cellino over taking full control and told Corriere della Sera the deal will be completed within two weeks.

"Within 10 days, at most two weeks, Leeds will be 100 per cent (mine)," Radrizzani told the Sardinian newspaper.

Leeds confirmed last week that talks between the two parties were "on-going and positive", while it has also been reported that Cellino will purchase Serie B club Brescia once he has severed all ties with Leeds.

Italian businessman Radrizzani, bought a 50 per cent stake in Leeds through his company Aser Group Holding in January.

It was widely reported then that Radrizzani would have the option of completing a 100 per cent takeover at the end of the season if Leeds failed to win promotion.

Radrizzani appointed former Real Madrid director of strategy Ivan Bravo to the board at Elland Road at the end of last month.

Former Cagliari owner Cellino bought a 75 per cent stake in Leeds from previous owners Gulf Finance House in 2014 before acquiring full control in September last year.

Fans protest against Cellino ahead of a home game ( Getty )

Radrizzani's purchase will end Cellino's colourful reign at Elland Road, with the Italian currently in the process of appealing his FA ban for sanctioning a £185,000 backhander over Ross McCormack's £10.75million move to Fulham in 2014.

Cellino is fighting to overturn the ruling, despite having his suspension reduced from 18 months to one year.

Leeds missed out on a play-off spot this year as a poor run of form towards the end of the season saw them eventually finish in seventh.