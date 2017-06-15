Leeds set to appoint Thomas Christiansen as new head coach

Leeds United are set to name Thomas Christiansen as the club's new head coach.

The 44-year-old is expected to be confirmed as Garry Monk's replacement over the course of the next 24 hours.

Christiansen led Cyprus' APOEL to their domestic title and the last-16 of the Europa League last season, but his 12-month contract was not renewed by the Nicosia-based club after his side's defeat to Apollon Limassol in the Cypriot Cup final last month.

The Danish-born former Spain international left APOEL on 25 May, the same day that Monk resigned from his position at Elland Road.

Monk, who guided Leeds to their highest league finish since 2011 and narrowly missed out on a playoff place last season, departed less than 48 hours after new Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani completed his takeover of the club.

Monk, who installed as Middlesbrough's new manager on 9 June, has since said he was unable to "agree a suitable way for us all to move forward together".

Christiansen was not featured on the long list of candidates linked with the Elland Road job, with the likes of Jaap Stam, Aitor Karanka, Fernando Hierro, Alan Pardew and Victor Sanchez featuring among the bookmakers' favourites.

However, it is understood that Christiansen has won Radrizzani's approval and the club are currently negotiating the terms of his contract.

Christiansen, who won three senior caps for Spain as a player, was signed by Johan Cruyff for Barcelona in 1991 and also had spells at Real Oviedo, Villarreal, Bochum and Hannover. He was the Bundesliga's top goalscorer while with Bochum in 2003.

His only previous job in management before APOEL came at AEK Larnaca, another Cypriot club, whom he took charge of between 2014 and 2016. Larnaca finished runners-up in the Cypriot top-fight in Christiansen's final season.

Additional reporting by PA