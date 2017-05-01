Leeds United set to refund season ticket holders with club due to miss out on play-offs

Leeds United have said they will honour their promise to partially refund fans’ season tickets for 2016/17 if the side miss out on the play-offs.

The club’s hopes of securing a spot in the top six were effectively ended on Saturday after Garry Monk’s men were held to a 3-3 draw by Norwich.

Barring a 14-goal swing in the final round of fixtures, Leeds will now finish outside of the play-off places.

Fans who brought a season ticket before the end of May 2016 will get 25 per cent of their money back as a result.

The club had also pledged to hand out 50 per cent refunds if they sold 15,000 tickets by the end of July, but such a target was not reached.

Leeds are now in the process of sending forms to season ticket holders who qualify for the refund and have also extended the deadline for supporters to claim their money back.

The cost to the club is not known but the bill could potentially reach seven figures.

Monk’s future at Elland Road is the other big issue Leeds now face as they call time on this season.

The 38-year-old’s one-year deal expires in the summer but the club have the option to extend the former Swansea boss’ contract on a rolling deal.

Monk is reportedly set to hold talks with owners Andrea Radrizzani and Massimo Cellino.

