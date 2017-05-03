  1. Sport
Massimo Cellino's reign at Leeds nearing an end with Andrea Radrizzani in talks to take full control of the club

The Italian businessman bought a 50 per cent stake in the Sky Bet Championship club through his company Aser Group Holding in January

Massimo Cellino's reign at Leeds is coming to an end Getty

Massimo Cellino's controversial reign at Leeds appears to be coming to an end.

Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani bought a 50 per cent stake in the Sky Bet Championship club through his company Aser Group Holding in January.

As part of the deal the 42-year-old had the option of completing a 100 per cent takeover at the end of the season should Leeds fail to win promotion and following a late-season collapse it's now all but certain they will not.

They appeared on course for a top-six finish under Garry Monk this campaign, but have slipped out of contention after winning just one of their last seven matches and their significantly inferior goal difference to sixth-placed Fulham means the play-offs are now out of reach.

Radrizzani has now held positive talks with Cellino with an agreement thought to be not far away.

