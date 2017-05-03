Massimo Cellino's controversial reign at Leeds appears to be coming to an end.

Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani bought a 50 per cent stake in the Sky Bet Championship club through his company Aser Group Holding in January.

As part of the deal the 42-year-old had the option of completing a 100 per cent takeover at the end of the season should Leeds fail to win promotion and following a late-season collapse it's now all but certain they will not.

They appeared on course for a top-six finish under Garry Monk this campaign, but have slipped out of contention after winning just one of their last seven matches and their significantly inferior goal difference to sixth-placed Fulham means the play-offs are now out of reach.

Radrizzani has now held positive talks with Cellino with an agreement thought to be not far away.

PA