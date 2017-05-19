Millwall fan dies after suffering cardiac arrest in stands

Millwall have confirmed the fan who suffered a cardiac arrest during while watching the club has died.

Antony Murphy was rushed to hospital and put into a medically-induced coma after collapsing during Millwall’s match against Northampton on Good Friday.

The 40-year-old, who was a full-time carer for his father, came out of his coma and appeared to be recovering but sadly passed away in the early hours of Friday morning.

In a statement, the club said: “Millwall Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lions fan Antony Murphy,” Millwall said in a statement today.

“Antony fought like a true Lion from the moment he collapsed during the game against Northampton Town right up until his tragic passing on Friday morning.

“Everyone associated with Millwall Football Club sends its condolences to the Murphy family and Antony’s friends at this tremendously difficult time.”

A group of Antony’s friends set up a fundraising page to help Antony’s father which has so far raised £3,375 – but they are now to be used to cover his funeral costs.