Morecambe manager Jim Bentley held back the tears as it was revealed the club's fans had raised money to pay for a £1,000 FA charge he'd incurred.

The money was presented to the 40-year-old after Morecambe's 4-1 win over Notts County in which he was banned from the touchline.

Bentley was fined and banned for two matches for his reaction to Shrimps midfielder Alex Kenyon's red card in their game against Cheltenham last month.

Morecambe have been in financial difficulties this season and it has been reported that players and coaching staff did not receive their wages in October.

The club was bailed out by the Professional Footballers' Association on that occasion and has subsequently been placed under a transfer embargo.

Not wishing to see their manager out of pocket, Morecambe fans raised money during the League Two clash against Notts County on Saturday.

Bentley joined the club as a player in 2002 and took over as manager in 2011.