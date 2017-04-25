Newcastle may have achieved promotion back to the Premier League next season, but manager Rafael Benitez is unsure whether he will be heading back with the club.

The Magpies returned to the top flight following a one-year absence on Monday night after a 4-1 victory over Preston at St James’ Park to join Brighton in filling the two automatic promotion places.

Benitez signed a new three-year deal in May of last year but the Spaniard is known to want funds to significantly improve the squad for the rigours of the Premier League and have full control over transfers.

And when asked if he would remain at the club for next season, Benitez said: “You never know, that is football. But I am really pleased here, very happy and very proud of everything we have achieved.

“Hopefully we can put in the basement to do something that will be a guarantee for the future too.

“Now it's the time to enjoy, but I am sure that if we do the right things, we have to prepare everything to be strong enough for the Premier League. But we have to wait, enjoy, play another two games and see where we are.”

Benitez was expected to leave at the end of last season after failing to keep Newcastle in the top flight, but decided to stay on and said the support of the city has vindicated his decision.

“The fans have been amazing with me,” he added. “For loyalty, for everything it means to be at a top side like this with the city behind, I decided to stay.

The Spaniard was thankful for the city's support (Getty)

“Now I am even more happy than before to have made this decision, and really proud and really pleased.

“I am really proud of everyone because we knew that was difficult. At the beginning when everyone was saying, 'Rafa has no experience in the Championship, it will be tough', it was right, it was very difficult.”