There were smiles and handshakes - firm of course - a memory about his worst memory - when Sunderland beat Everton and Newcastle were relegated when they did not play - and an acknowledgment of his favourite moment, the Spurs game, when Newcastle United, in the face of relegation, beat Tottenham 5-1.

The real show of feeling came when Rafa Benitez was asked to give his table-topping team a Christmas grade. He pondered for a moment, 'somewhere between 5 and 10,' he smiled, diplomatically.

'Around 7?’ he was asked.

There was a sort of nod, the former manager of Real Madrid seemingly okay with that; top of the league, top scorers in the Championship (45, seven ahead of any other club), sixteen league wins from 22 games, a goal difference of plus 28 (seven better than anyone else), nine points clear of third place.

Seven out of ten.

It was another reason why glasses around tables on Sunday afternoon in Tyneside were lifted a bit higher in toast. It is a football club whose recent history is littered with bust then boom.

Mid-table Division Two and then Kevin Keegan in '82. A foot in Division Three in '92, and then Kevin Keegan. Ruud Gulit and a deluge in '99, and then Bobby Robson. A tortuous couple of years and then Rafa Benitez.

This is the boom, supporters know.

Storm Barbara passed the region by, much like relegation passed a city. It was unusually warm in the North East for December 25, the football club that dominates a city and its people emanating a glow many feared had gone out.

By the time the final drinks of Boxing Day were being finished 12 months ago, Newcastle were in a relegation place, 17 points from 18 games, beaten nine times, struggling to average a goal game. The emotional drain crippling a club and its support, and a year later the most dramatic of contrasts; a spring in a city’s step. Two sell-outs for Sheffield Wednesday and then Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park (104,000 people) and then an army of getting on for 8000 heading to Ewood Park on January 2. It is a Happy New Year if you are black and white.

Only Benitez, perhaps, did not see a reason for relegation, for a rebirth to follow a failure that had been in the wind around St James’ Park for three miserable seasons.

“Some people say that (relegation was good for the club),” he said. “We could have regrouped in the Premier League! We could have changed things while we are winning.”

He accepted, however, that the mood change had been dramatic.

Benitez gave Newcastle 7 out of 10 so far ( Getty )

“The positive thing now is everyone is together,” he added. “That is the main thing. What I have this year is very good and very bad memories. The best memory is when we beat Tottenham at home. The atmosphere and the fans were amazing. That is my best.

“The worst memory was when we got relegated. That was an awful feeling when Sunderland beat Everton, It was strange for me because we weren't playing: in Spain the last two games of the season are played at the same time so no-one has an advantage, it was strange for me.

“This year, the QPR game we did really, really well - that was the best memory. The worst? Nottingham Forest when we had the two players sent off was very strange.

“I'm really pleased: in terms of a mark, I think we have plenty of room for improvement. We are far away from 10 but not below 5. Go for a number between then!”

Benitez has Newcastle top of the Championship at Christmas ( Getty )

He would like two new players to join the bandwagon when the January transfer window opens, ideally a winger and a midfielder. It is a change in the very fundamental drive of a club. When Newcastle finished fifth in 2012, they signed just one new player. Momentum stopped right then. Benitez wants a top six club in the Premier League club.

The Spaniard, falling into the hearts of Newcastle’s support, will not stand still.

“I try to find players thinking about both now and the future,” he added.

“We can't forget the present. Our future depends on the way we play the game, the way we train, the environment, the way we manage everything. We try to do everything in a football way.

“We are working and thinking about the present and the future.”

It is arguable whether it had one just over ten months ago, on March 10.

Twenty four hours later, Benitez took over at St James’ Park.

Nothing has been the same since.