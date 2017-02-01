Newcastle's Rafa Benitez 'disappointed' by lack of January signings

Rafa Benitez admitted he had been left surprised and disappointed that Newcastle did not strengthen their squad in the January transfer window and claimed he did not know why they had failed to land the England winger Andros Townsend.

Benitez had wanted to add two new players to his squad to further the push for an immediate return to the Premier League, and felt confident the club would do that having made a profit of £30 million in the summer transfer window of 2016.

However, the failure to land Townsend and a dominant midfielder left the Spaniard frustrated and confused.

Newcastle spurned the chance to go back to the top of the Championship after a 90th minute own-goal by the central defender Ciaran Clark allowed Queens Park Rangers to grab a point in a two-two draw at St James' Park on Wednesday night.

Benitez was asked if he knew what had happened with the failed move for Townsend after being confident earlier in the day that the deal would be done with Crystal Palace.

“No, because I don't know,” he said.

“I said before, I’m disappointed but at the same time I have to concentrate on the players we have and try have to improve them as much as I can.

“I was in communication with Lee (Charnley) all the time so I know more or less what we have done. Still I don't know what happened.

“We knew what we needed. We knew what we have. We have to bring the best from the players that we have.”

Benitez was asked if he was disappointed there had been no new signings and he replied: “Obviously.

“We have to stick together. We have the fans. They have to realise they have to support the team. The players have to realise they are the players we have. They can be very important players for this club. If we are promoted, they will be famous, heroes, stick together.”

Newcastle led early against QPR through Jonjo Shelvey. Connor Washingtonn equalised on the stroke of half-time but Matt Ritchie restored the lead with a fine header in the 54th minute. Ayoze Perez and Yoan Gouffran missed chances to stretch the lead and at the death Clark, who had split his head open in the first half, headed over Karl Darlow.

“It was very difficult because it was a flat ball and you have to decide quickly if you head the ball or leave the for the keeper,” added Benitez. “Sometimes it can happen.

“The main thing is we did not take the chances we had. We didn't need to be thinking about if we concede in the last minute.

“We needed to score the third goal and finish the game and we didn't do it and we couldn’t get the three points.

“You have to be disappointed. At the same time we have to be sure we are ready for the next game which will be in a few days.”