Nottingham Forest appoint former Rangers boss Mark Warburton as manager

Nottingham Forest have appointed former Brentford and Rangers boss Mark Warburton as the club’s new manager.

The 54-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at the City Ground and steps in to replace interim boss Gary Brazil.

Brazil had taken charge of first-team responsibilities at the Championship side following Philippe Montanier’s dismissal on 14 January.

Warburton is joined at Forest by ex-Scotland international defender David Weir, who was assistant manager at Rangers.

Warburton has been out of work since leaving Rangers on 10 February, with the club claiming he had resigned.

A statement released on the club's official website read: "Nottingham Forest are delighted to announce the appointment of Mark Warburton as the club's first-team manager, replacing Gary Brazil."

Nottingham are currently languishing in 19th, two places off the relegation zone, with 40 points to their name.

The Reds face fierce local rivals Derby at home on Saturday who recently appointed Gary Rowett as their new manager earlier on Tuesday.

Warburton replaces Gary Brazil at the club ( Getty )

As a result, Saturday's clash will be the fifth consecutive East Midlands derby with a different manager in charge of both clubs.

Academy boss Brazil had been expected to remain in charge for the rest of Nottingham's season but Warburton will now be in place for the side's final nine games.

He is Forest's eighth manager since owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi bought the club in July 2012.