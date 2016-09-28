Every time there is a full complement of Football League fixtures, you can guarantee that several of your friends, family and a number of vague acquaintances will be posting to social media about their ‘accas’.

You know, people who do not realise that their fortunes down the bookies are only of interest to themselves.

It’s a sad truth, but when the grand annals of human history are written, your £2.50 each way sixfold on some League Two home wins will not even provide a footnote.

That is why we welcome Portsmouth’s response to one peeved Twitter punter.

Paul Cook’s side, who currently sit 4th in the fourth tier’s table, suffered a 3-1 reverse away to mid-table Blackpool on Tuesday, despite being 21/20 favourites going into the fixture.

“Forgot I had a bet last night - just checked, @officialpompey cost me £65, cheers #payuppompey,” wrote user @beadie14 following the result, his hashtag riffing on the club’s famous chant ‘Play up Pompey’.

Portsmouth’s subsequent reply summed up how most of us feel when we trawl through our timelines on any given night of football fixtures.

As another user commented in the tweet's replies: “...brutal”.