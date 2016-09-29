Queens Park Rangers have launched an investigation after manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was named in a Daily Telegraph sting operation.

Hasselbaink is alleged to have requested a fee of £55,000 to work for a fake Far East firm seeking to sell players to the club.

Video footage shows Hasselbaink seemingly asking his suitors to "come up with a nice figure" for an "ambassadorial role", which the newspaper says the former Chelsea, Leeds United and Middlesbrough striker is told would involve a number of trips to meet the firm in Singapore.

QPR said the club would hold a "thorough internal investigation" into the allegations levelled at the 44-year-old Dutchman but added it had "every confidence in our manager and the robust systems the club has in place".

A statement read: “The club can confirm that an internal investigation is ongoing following allegations made against QPR manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in a national newspaper on Wednesday 28th September.

“First and foremost, the club reiterates that we take these allegations very seriously.

“As part of the investigation, CEO Lee Hoos and Director of Football Les Ferdinand both met with Hasselbaink this morning to interview him regarding his version of events.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, the club will need to view an unedited version of the video footage and full transcript of the discussions that took place.

“Thereafter, a meeting took place at our Harlington training ground, whereby all players and staff were addressed by Hoos to explain the club's stance.

“We appreciate the QPR fans want this issue dealt with as quickly as possible, and that is the club’s intention.

“In the meantime, Hasselbaink and his staff are continuing to prepare the team for our Championship fixture against Fulham this weekend.”

