Ryan Sessegnon signs first professional contract with Fulham to end Tottenham and Liverpool interest

Ryan Sessegnon has signed his first professional contract with Championship side Fulham, ending Premier League interest from Tottenham and Liverpool.

Having been eligible to sign a professional deal after turning 17 in May, the youngster has now committed his future to the club until at least June 2020.

Sessegnon, who caught the attention of both Tottenham and Liverpool towards the end of last season, is now set to join up with England U19s ahead of their European Championship campaign in Georgia.

Speaking to Fulham TV, Sessegnon said: “I’m excited to see what’s in front of me at this club, hopefully we can all push on now. Last year I got a lot of opportunities from the gaffer, and I just want to continue that.”

Manager Slaviša Jokanović added: “Ryan joined our First Team squad early during pre-season last summer. One year on, I’m pleased that Ryan’s performances have been rewarded with his first professional contract with Fulham and he will continue to be part of our project in the future.

“He is an exceptional young player who has demonstrated loyalty and commitment by continuing to serve this Club since his progression from the Academy.”

Sessegnon has committed his future at Fulham until 2020 ( Getty )

Sessegnon joined Fulham in the summer of 2008 and rose up through the ranks before making his first-team appearance in the EFL Cup win over Leyton Orient at the start of the 2016/17 season.

He made a total of 30 appearances and scored seven times for Fulham as they finished in sixth to book their place in the Championship play-offs.