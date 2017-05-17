Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town are on level terms heading into Wednesday’s Championship play-off semi-final second leg at Hillsborough.

What time does it start?

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town kicks off at 7.45pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 3 from 7.30pm BST.

Preview

Carlos Carvahal’s Owls did the double over David Wagner’s Terriers during the regular season, but they were fortunate to escape from Sunday’s first leg at the John Smith’s Stadium with a goalless draw.

Wednesday keeper Keiren Westwood came to Wednesday’s rescue on numerous occasions, ensuring they kept a fourth consecutive clean sheet against Town.

Marco Matias is still suspended, but other than that Portuguese coach Carvahal has a full-strength squad to call upon. Roared on by a passionate Hillsborough crowd, the Owls will be out to secure a return to Wembley one year after losing the 2015/16 play-off final to Hull City.

Huddersfield make the short trip to the Steel City in indifferent form, with just one win in six games to their name.

Goals have been in short recent supply too, with none scored in their last three fixtures and only three in six.

Wagner will hope that Sunday’s encouraging display will prove to be a turning point of sorts, with the West Yorkshire club aiming to return to the top-flight of English football for the first time since 1972.

Kasey Palmer and Jon Gorenc-Stankovic continue to miss out with long-term injury problems, but there are no fresh selection concerns for the Terriers’ German boss.

The winners of the tie will face Reading at Wembley on 29 May.

It’s a big game for…

Elias Kachunga: The 25-year-old is Huddersfield’s leading scorer this season, having found the net 13 times in 46 appearances for the Terriers.

With the team badly lacking in goals of late, the Congolese forward made a welcome return to Wagner’s line-up for Sunday’s first-leg, having missed the previous four games with a calf problem.

Town’s chances of booking their place at Wembley may depend on Kachunga rediscovering his shooting boots.

Weird /best stat…

62: The number of combined years since either Wednesday or Town appeared in English football’s top division. The Owls were last relegated from the Premier League in 2000, while the Terriers have not returned since being demoted from the old First Division 45 years ago.

Remember when…

Back in 2011, the two teams played out a memorable 4-4 draw at Hillsborough. Both teams established but then surrendered two-goal leads, with Jordan Rhodes scoring all four Terriers goals in the League One clash

Player to watch…

Jordan Rhodes: The 27-year-old Wednesday striker enjoyed a distinguished spell with Huddersfield, scoring 86 times in 147 appearances between 2009 and 2012.

He has failed to hit the heights of his Terriers days since moving to Hillsborough on loan from Middlesbrough, but could he come back to haunt his former club here?

Past three-meetings…

Huddersfield 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0

Championship play-offs, May 2017

Sheffield Wednesday 2 (Wallace, Forestieri) Huddersfield 0

Championship, January 2017

Huddersfield 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1 (Forestieri)

Championship, October 2016

Form guide…

Sheffield Wednesday: WWWWLD

Huddersfield: DLWLLD

Odds…

Provided by 888 Sport

Sheffield Wednesday to win: 23/20

Huddersfield to win: 49/20

Draw: 11/5