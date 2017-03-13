Wigan have sacked manager Warren Joyce after only 131 days in charge.

The relegation-threatened Latics sit just one place off the bottom and four points adrift of safety following the home defeat to Bristol City at the weekend.

Joyce was only appointed in November but after only five league wins in that time the club have decided to act.

A club statement read: "Wigan Athletic can confirm that the club has parted company with Manager Warren Joyce with immediate effect and that Assistant Manager Graham Barrow has been made Interim Manager for the remainder of the season."

Speaking regarding the decision chairman David Sharpe said: “It is unfortunate that we have made this decision but with the team in such a perilous position in the league, we need to act now because we cannot afford to fall any further behind.

“Warren was appointed with the future in mind in terms of developing players but preserving our Championship status is the absolute priority and we have a duty to do whatever gives us the best chance of doing that.

“Results and performances have simply not been up to standard often enough in recent matches and although we acknowledge the difficulties faced in managing a team in a league where we are competing against clubs with much larger budgets, the nature of some of our recent defeats, especially against close rivals, has fallen short in terms of what we as a club, and all our supporters, expect.”