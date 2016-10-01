Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp is the latest high profile name to be linked with corruption in football after he was filmed saying his players bet on the result of one of their own games.

Football Association rules strictly forbid players from gambling on not only games they are involved in, but any professional game, with managers expected to report any such misconduct should they become aware of it.

The film suggests Redknapp only became aware of the betting after the game and when contacted by the Telegraph he said he was unaware of its illegality at the time.

Redknapp has managed West Ham, Portsmouth, Southampton, Tottenham and Queens Park Rangers but the newspaper does not state when the alleged match took place, or which club was involved.

He was also filmed seemingly talking about third-party ownership of players, which is also banned by the FA, as well as Fifa.

Redknapp denies all the allegations against him and told the paper when contacted that third-party ownership was “not something that I've ever been involved in, and it's not something that I'd want to get involved in”.

The accusations come after Sam Allardyce resigned from his role as England manager in the wake of claims he told undercover reporters it was possible to get around rules on player transfers.

Barnsley assistant manager Tommy Wright was sacked on Thursday over claims he took an illegal payment for transfers while Southampton assistant Erik Black is currently suspended by the club.

QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Leeds owner Massimo Cellino have also been accused by the paper.