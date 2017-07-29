Liverpool eased to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Hertha Berlin at the Olympiastadion on Saturday, in a game held to celebrate the 125th anniversaries of both clubs.

Goals from Dominic Solanke, Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah proving enough for Jürgen Klopp's side to earn their fourth win of pre-season.

Here are five things we learned from the win...

Solanke is an option

Few would have expected Dominic Solanke to emerge as a first-team option after he arrived from Chelsea earlier this summer, but that is exactly what he is becoming.

The 19-year-old looked certain to only feature in the odd cup game, given his age, his exile last season and modest scoring record while out on loan.

However, his promising movement off the ball and goals in pre-season, including the fine headed opener here, suggest he could well compete for regular minutes, especially in a season where rotation will be key for Liverpool.

How could Liverpool line up next season?







12 show all How could Liverpool line up next season?





















1/12 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season? Who is Jürgen Klopp looking to bring in this summer and how might those transfer targets fit into his first-choice starting line-up? Getty

2/12 GK: Simon Mignolet Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently. Getty

3/12 RB: Nathanial Clyne A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first. Getty

4/12 CB: Virgil van Dijk Could Liverpool still pull this off? After being forced into an embarrassing climbdown amid 'tapping up' allegations earlier this summer, it seems unlikely. Yet if those reports were to be believed, Van Dijk wanted the move to Anfield. Klopp is still a fan and with the player agitating for a move it could still happen. Getty

5/12 CB: Joel Matip Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season. Getty

6/12 LB: Andrew Robertson With Ryan Sessegnon signing renewed terms at Fulham and Benjamin Mendy out of Liverpool's price range, they have turned to Hull City's Andrew Robertson. The Scotland left-back quietly impressed during his two years in the Premier League, despite both ending in relegation and will alo. Getty

7/12 DM: Jordan Henderson Proved that he can be effective sitting deep in a midfield trio but his fitness is a major concern. Missed much of the second-half of the season with his persistent foot problem. Getty

8/12 CM: Naby Keita The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term. Getty

9/12 CM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian is one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free and it's no surprise Barcelona have come calling. If Liverpool can keep hold of him he'd form part of a frightening front four. Getty

10/12 LW: Sadio Mane One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards. Getty

11/12 RW: Mohamed Salah Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season. Getty

12/12 ST: Roberto Firmino One of Klopp's favourite players, Firmino is likely to lead the line once again come the start of the season. Linked up superbly with Mané and Coutinho last term, though will hope to improve on his scoring return of 12 in 41 appearances. Getty

Organisation needed at the back

Liverpool may have to more than double their record transfer fee to finally sign Virgil van Dijk, but there were moments here that reminded you why he would be worth the money.

Jürgen Klopp’s defence is unfairly criticised at times, and was notably better towards the tail end of last season, but it still needs an organiser.

Hertha found joy down Liverpool’s left far too often, exposing poor communication between Ragnar Klavan and Alberto Moreno. There were, every so often, the sort of mix-ups that cost Liverpool points last season.

If Van Dijk arrives and successfully puts such problems to bed, Liverpool will be much improved.

Mané needs minutes

The sight of Sadio Mané on a football pitch for the first time since April will have cheered Liverpool supporters, but they will have to wait a little while longer for him to be firing on all cylinders.

Mané was rusty, which is to be expected and totally understandable on his first game back after a considerable lay-off.

The concern will be that his pre-season has started relatively late, with only two weeks to go before Liverpool play matches of some consequence.

Expect the Senegalese to feature heavily in Klopp’s three remaining friendlies.

Coutinho captaincy sent out a message

Coutinho was handed the captain's armband (Getty)

In what felt like a symbolic gesture, Philippe Coutinho was handed the captain’s armband.

It is not the sort of thing that will decide whether the Brazilian stays or leaves for the Nou Camp, but it was perhaps a sign of the club’s intention to keep him come what may.

Liverpool have learned about the power clubs have over their players the hard way recently, thanks to their fruitless attempts to persuade a stubborn RB Leipzig to sell Naby Keita.

If their likely failure to sign Keita has one silver lining, it is that they can employ the same tactics to protect their own assets.

By naming Coutinho as captain here, they reminded him of just how important he is to this team and just how determined they are to keep him at Anfield.

Early promise from Robertson

Andy Robertson appeared in a Liverpool shirt for the first time following his £10m move from relegated Hull City and these early signs were positive.

If the Scot has hopes of not only deputising for James Milner but taking his place, he will need to make the overlaps and runs in behind that were central to Milner’s game last season.

He did so within minutes of appearing as a half-time substitute, darting in behind the Hertha defence and sending a delicious cross to Mohamed Salah. His fellow new recruit should have converted.

More of the same, and Robertson will provide Milner with ample competition.