Adam Lallana knew Jermain Defoe would find the back of the net on his return to the England fold – he’s been watching him do it for over 15 years.

The 34-year-old scored the opening goal for the Three Lions in Sunday's 2-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Lithuania.

It was the Sunderland striker's first appearance for his country since November 2013 but he showed he still has a predatory instinct at international level with a typically well-taken goal.

1/13 Joe Hart - 5 out of 10 Had absolutely nothing to do in the first-half, and yet still very nearly managed to fluff his lines. Haring off his line to punch a long pass clear, he was beaten to the ball by Nerijus Valskis and was relieved to see John Stones booting his header off the line. Getty Images

2/13 Kyle Walker – 6 out of 10 Given license to press forward at every opportunity, Walker had a mixed first-half before growing into the game later on. He helped set up England's second goal with a good burst forward and almost set up Dele Alli for a third moments later. Getty Images

3/13 John Stones – 7 out of 10 Has been increasingly impressive for Manchester City in recent weeks and continued his good form at Wembley. Like Keane he had very little work to do defensively but he was superb bringing the ball forward and starting England’s attacks. Incredibly, he barely misplaced a pass during the entire match. Getty Images

4/13 Michael Keane - 6 out of 10 Had remarkably little to do in defence after a solid debut away to Germany on Wednesday night. Hit several inch-perfect diagonal passes. Looks like he belongs at this level. AFP/Getty Images

5/13 Ryan Bertrand - 6 out of 10 Stationed so far forward that he often looked as if he was playing as a left-winger in a 4-3-3 system. Saw a lot of the ball in the first-half but occasionally wasteful in possession, and his final ball was often lacking. Unlikely to replace Danny Rose in Southgate’s staring XI when the Tottenham defender returns. Getty Images

6/13 Eric Dier – 7 out of 10 Another assured display from England’s utility man. Showed great tactical awareness to regularly flit between a role in England’s defence and their midfield, and dealt confidently with Lithuania’s aerial threat. Very tidy with the ball at his feet. AFP/Getty Images

7/13 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6 out of 10 An industrious performance, albeit not groundbreaking in any way. When Southgate named his starting XI it was assumed Oxlade-Chamberlain would be deployed out wide but instead he sat in central midfield alongside Eric Dier. Saw a well-struck long-shot nicely saved in the second-half. AFP/Getty Images

8/13 Adam Lallana – 8 out of 10 Comfortably England’s best player. Ran confidently between the lines to draw out Lithuania’s deep defence and hit a number of impressive in-swinging crosses into the box to test their goalkeeper. Set up England’s second with a sublime flick into the path of Jamie Vardy. Getty Images

9/13 Dele Alli – 6 out of 10 After an impressive display against Germany earlier in the week, Alli struggled to make much of an impression at Wembley. Was on the receiving end of some very rough treatment from Lithuania’s defenders and generally took a backseat as Sterling and Lallana impressed. AFP/Getty Images

10/13 Raheem Sterling – 7 out of 10 Made a very bright start before fading in the second-half, where he was quickly replaced by Marcus Rashford. Created England’s goal by beating his man and hitting a superb low pass across the face of goal for Defoe to finish. Getty

11/13 Jermain Defoe – 7 out of 10 Southgate took a gamble when he handed Defoe his first England call-up since 2013. Twenty minutes into this match and his decision was validated. Smashed home from close-range with confidence for his 20th international goal, and looked lively throughout. Getty Images

12/13 Jamie Vardy - 6 out of 10 Replaced Jermain Defoe with half an hour left to play and did very well, linking up nicely with Alli and calmly finishing when played through by Lallana for England's second. Getty

13/13 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Did exactly what you expect from a thirty minute Marcus Rashford cameo. Terrorised his marker, repeatedly cut inside and was desperately unlucky not to score, or assist a goal. Getty

Defoe was part of the England squad which underperformed at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, although he did hit the winner in the game against Slovenia.

At that time Lallana was preparing for a League One promotion push with Southampton but his memories of Defoe stretch back even further than that.

"When you look at it like that it is crazy but it is nice," he said.

"He thoroughly deserves to be playing on an international stage and at this level and he proved today what he is about.

"It still feels like you are playing with a 25-year-old Jermain Defoe. My dad used to take me to watch Bournemouth play when he famously scored in 10 games in a row.

"To be playing with him for England is quite surreal. It is the Jermain Defoe of old. You bet your bottom dollar he is going to score a goal and he did."

With the three points moving England closer to qualification, Southgate has left the door open for Defoe to make his squad for the World Cup next summer.

And Lallana did not downplay the influence the former West Ham, Tottenham and Portsmouth forward could have in Russia.

Defoe scored on his return to the international fold (Getty)



"Of course you can't win things with just kids and inexperience and it is great to have someone like that around the camp," he added.

"It is refreshing to see the hunger he still has, at times you think he is 23, 24 because he is that hungry and that driven to still improve.

"His enthusiasm for the game is really refreshing and it is great for people in our squad to see.

"We have got a lot of young players so it is great to see the hunger he has still got.

"He is determined to not just be here for this squad, keep being picked and be in the squad for Russia at the World Cup - and why not when he comes and contributes like he did (against Lithuania)?"

England have managed just seven goals in their last nine games in major tournament finals, and Liverpool midfielder Lallana reckons Defoe could help to improve that tally.

Defoe could well be on the plane to Russia next summer ( Getty )

"It can be massive," he said when asked how beneficial it could be to have a natural goalscorer in a potential World Cup squad.

"He is all about goals but I think his link-up play at times was superb. He wants to be in the six-yard box and feed off scraps at times and you need these type of players so I was delighted for him to get his goal and get us on the way for three points.

"He is a great role model for everyone in the squad. He has been absolutely brilliant this week, he sets a great example for a lot of us players."

