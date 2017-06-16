Hector Bellerin questions decision to keep Marcus Rashford out of England's U21s squad for Euro 2017

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin has questioned the decision to keep Marcus Rashford out of England’s U21s squad for this summer’s European Championship, arguing that if the forward is “ready for England then he should play”.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho won his fight to keep the 19-year-old from joining Aidy Boothroyd’s U21s squad in Poland on the basis he was a senior international and needed rest after a season in which he made 59 appearances for club and country.

For years, the Premier League’s biggest clubs have repeatedly attempted to prevent their young England internationals from taking part in this biennial tournament.

But Bellerin, who will feature for Spain's U21s at Euro 2017, has argued that taking a step back into the U21s or other age-limited teams once a player has been capped at senior level can be a ‘humbling’ and positive experience.

“It's a great approach because it humbles you,” he said. “If you want to be in the first team you have to show how much you're worth at U21 level.

“In the first team there's a lot of great players. What player are you taking out?

“People like Juan Mata, David de Gea and Ander Herrera have won this competition and know what it's like. They've moved into the first team, winning the Euros and the World Cup.”

Hector Bellerin is keen to his country's U21 side ( Getty )

Speaking of Rashford, Bellerin said: “It's not about age. If Marcus Rashford is ready for England then he should play.

“Sometimes taking it slowly, taking a player through the paces is the best way to keep him wanting more.

“If you're there from the beginning, what else can you achieve?'

The U21s Euros starts on Friday and Bellerin will be joined by the likes of Marco Asensio, who scored for Real Madrid in the Champions League final, and Saul Niguez, who netted what proved to be the winner for Atletico Madrid in their quarter-final against Leicester.

Sandro Ramirez of Malaga, Denis Suarez of Barcelona and Everton’s Gerard Deulofeu will also feature for Spain in the tournament.

“All of us in the Under 21s are really excited about this competition," Bellerin added. “Some of the players might not be at big teams and it's a great chance for them to show themselves.”