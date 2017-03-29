Alexis Sanchez was on top form as Chile beat Venezuela 3-1 in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday evening, a result that sees them leapfrog Argentina into fourth in the South American standings.

The Arsenal forward took just five minutes to break the deadlock with a stunning free-kick, his 37th international goal which moves him level with the legendary Marcelo Salas at the top of Chile’s list of all-time top goal-scorers.

However he missed the chance to break Salas’ record in the same match, as he missed a penalty late on. A brace from Esteban Paredes made sure of the three points, despite West Brom striker Salomon Rondon pulling one back for the visitors.

Sanchez is now Chile's joint top scorer ( Getty )

The result completes quite the turnaround for Sanchez, who angrily stormed off down the tunnel without his team-mates at the end of Chile’s 1-0 defeat to Argentina in Buenos Aires, on Thursday.

The forward missed a number of chances and rattled the crossbar with a dipping free-kick late on, angrily tearing at this shirt upon the final whistle and falling to the turf in frustration.

1/9 Why Alexis lost the plot The Arsenal forward could not control his temper after Chile lost to Argentina in an important World Cup qualifier. AFP/Getty Images

2/9 Why Alexis lost the plot Angrily tearing at his shirt, the forward was left to rue several missed chances as Argentina won 1-0. AFP/Getty Images

3/9 Why Alexis lost the plot The striker pulled his shirt above his head after the final whistle. AFP/Getty Images

4/9 Why Alexis lost the plot Sanchez had been Chile's best player but was unable to find a way past Sergio Romero. AFP/Getty Images

5/9 Why Alexis lost the plot He briefly flung himself to the floor as the final whistle blew. AFP/Getty Images

6/9 Why Alexis lost the plot Sanchez was just about able to bring himself to shaking hands with the officials before storming off down the tunnel alone. AFP/Getty Images

7/9 Why Alexis lost the plot The Arsenal man was unfortunate to see a stunning long-range free-kick attempt cannon off the crossbar. AFP/Getty Images

8/9 Why Alexis lost the plot Late on Sanchez resorted to taking numerous shots from distance in an attempt to single-handedly salvage a point. AFP/Getty Images

9/9 Why Alexis lost the plot But, on this occasion, the 28-year-old came up short. AFP/Getty Images

Sanchez will now fly back to England to report back to Arsenal’s training centre at London Colney.

How much longer the 28-year-old remains at the club however remains to be seen. His current contract with the club expires at the end of next season , but talks with the club have been shelved until the end of the current campaign.

Sanchez, along with his team-mate Mesut Özil, is asking for upwards of £250,000 per week but a breakthrough has yet to be reached with Arsenal, despite months of negotiation.

Sanchez and Ozil have both stalled over a new contract (Getty)



The player has been regularly linked with a move to Juventus in Serie A, while this week he also emerged as a surprise transfer target for Premier League leaders Chelsea.

The Guardian reported that the club have made Sanchez their main summer transfer target, following a meeting between Antonio Conte, club director Marina Granovskaia and technical director Michael Emenalo.