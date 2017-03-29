Alexis Sanchez was on top form as Chile beat Venezuela 3-1 in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday evening, a result that sees them leapfrog Argentina into fourth in the South American standings.
The Arsenal forward took just five minutes to break the deadlock with a stunning free-kick, his 37th international goal which moves him level with the legendary Marcelo Salas at the top of Chile’s list of all-time top goal-scorers.
However he missed the chance to break Salas’ record in the same match, as he missed a penalty late on. A brace from Esteban Paredes made sure of the three points, despite West Brom striker Salomon Rondon pulling one back for the visitors.
The result completes quite the turnaround for Sanchez, who angrily stormed off down the tunnel without his team-mates at the end of Chile’s 1-0 defeat to Argentina in Buenos Aires, on Thursday.
The forward missed a number of chances and rattled the crossbar with a dipping free-kick late on, angrily tearing at this shirt upon the final whistle and falling to the turf in frustration.
Alexis Sanchez goes into meltdown against Argentina
1/9 Why Alexis lost the plot
The Arsenal forward could not control his temper after Chile lost to Argentina in an important World Cup qualifier.
AFP/Getty Images
2/9 Why Alexis lost the plot
Angrily tearing at his shirt, the forward was left to rue several missed chances as Argentina won 1-0.
AFP/Getty Images
3/9 Why Alexis lost the plot
The striker pulled his shirt above his head after the final whistle.
AFP/Getty Images
4/9 Why Alexis lost the plot
Sanchez had been Chile's best player but was unable to find a way past Sergio Romero.
AFP/Getty Images
5/9 Why Alexis lost the plot
He briefly flung himself to the floor as the final whistle blew.
AFP/Getty Images
6/9 Why Alexis lost the plot
Sanchez was just about able to bring himself to shaking hands with the officials before storming off down the tunnel alone.
AFP/Getty Images
7/9 Why Alexis lost the plot
The Arsenal man was unfortunate to see a stunning long-range free-kick attempt cannon off the crossbar.
AFP/Getty Images
8/9 Why Alexis lost the plot
Late on Sanchez resorted to taking numerous shots from distance in an attempt to single-handedly salvage a point.
AFP/Getty Images
9/9 Why Alexis lost the plot
But, on this occasion, the 28-year-old came up short.
AFP/Getty Images
Sanchez will now fly back to England to report back to Arsenal’s training centre at London Colney.
How much longer the 28-year-old remains at the club however remains to be seen. His current contract with the club expires at the end of next season , but talks with the club have been shelved until the end of the current campaign.
Sanchez, along with his team-mate Mesut Özil, is asking for upwards of £250,000 per week but a breakthrough has yet to be reached with Arsenal, despite months of negotiation.
The player has been regularly linked with a move to Juventus in Serie A, while this week he also emerged as a surprise transfer target for Premier League leaders Chelsea.
The Guardian reported that the club have made Sanchez their main summer transfer target, following a meeting between Antonio Conte, club director Marina Granovskaia and technical director Michael Emenalo.
