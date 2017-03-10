Germany and Brazil will meet next year for the first time since the 7-1 rout in the 2014 World Cup semi-finals.

The international friendly, announced by the Brazilian football confederation (CBF), is scheduled for the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on 27 March 2018, only a few months before the next World Cup in Russia.

Brazil coach Tite has said he wants his team to play some of the tournament favourites. He also mentioned wanting to play away to Italy and Spain.

1/15 Brazil fans react A Brazilian football fan cries as she watches a live telecast of the semifinals World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Germany in Belo Horizonte, Brazil AP Photo/Bruno Magalhaes

2/15 Brazil fans react The Brazilian fan then begins to cry during the telecast as Germany score its fifth goal against the host nation AP Photo/Bruno Magalhaes

3/15 Brazil fans react A Brazilian football fan cries as she watches a live telecast of the semifinals World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Germany in Belo Horizonte, Brazil AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills

4/15 Brazil fans react A fan of Brazil kneels in dejection as he watches the FIFA World Cup semi-final football match between Brazil and Germany at the Fan Fest public viewing event in Sao Paulo, Brazil AFP PHOTO/Miguel SCHINCARIOLMiguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty Images

5/15 Brazil fans react A fan of Brazil watches his team play against Germany in a semi-final match at the FIFA Fan Fest during the 2014 soccer World Cup, in Sao Paulo AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills

6/15 Brazil fans react Brazil fans are devastated while watching the first half on Copacabana Beach Mario Tama/Getty Images

7/15 Brazil fans comfort one another Mario Tama/Getty Images

8/15 Brazil fans react Fans of Brazil at the FIFA Fan Fest in Rio de Janeiro, show their emotion during the Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup semifinal held at Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte AFP PHOTO/TASSO MARCELOTASSO MARCELO/AFP/Getty Images

9/15 Brazil fans react A Brazil soccer fan wearing contact lenses that mimic the Brazilian flag watches her team lose to Germany in a World Cup semifinal game via live telecast inside the FIFA Fan Fest area on Copacabana beach AP Photo/Leo Correa

10/15 Brazil fans react A Brazilian fan watches her team be humiliated during a live telecast and cries AP Photo/Bruno Magalhaes

11/15 Brazil fans react A Brazil soccer fan, with her face painted with the national colors, holds a crucifix, as she watches her team lose the World Cup semi-finals match against Germany on a live telecast inside the FIFA Fan Fest area on Copacabana beach AP Photo/Leo Correa

12/15 Brazil fans react Brazil fans react during the 2014 World Cup semi-finals between Brazil and Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

13/15 Brazil fans react A fan of Brazil cries at the Fan Fest public viewing event in Sao Paulo, Brazil AFP PHOTO/Miguel SCHINCARIOLMiguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty Images

14/15 Brazil fans react Brazil fans dejected in the stands during the FIFA World Cup Semi Final at Estadio Mineirao Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

15/15 Brazil fans react A young Brazil fan tears up as she watches the World Cup semifinal game between Brazil and Germany on a screen set up in the street in Belo Horizonte AP Photo/Bruno Magalhaes

Since losing to Germany in 2014, Brazil have rebuilt their national team under the new coach and could become the first team to qualify for the World Cup in the next few weeks.

The 7-1 defeat, which equalled Brazil’s biggest-ever margin of defeat, has become colloquially known as the Mineirazo.

It ranks alongside the country’s surprise 1950 World Cup final defeat to Uruguary on home soil, known as the Maracanazo, as the national team’s greatest humiliation.

Additional reporting by AP