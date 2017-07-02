Germany win first Confederations Cup with victory over Chile

World champions Germany won their first Confederations Cup title after a 1-0 victory over Chile in Sunday's final in Saint Petersburg.

Lars Stindl's first-half goal, which came courtesy of a mistake by Chile defender Marcelo Diaz, proved enough for Joachim Low's side against the wasteful Copa America winners.

Chile had dominated the opening period prior to Stindl's 20th minute strike but set the tone for the evening by failing to convert their chances.

Arturo Vidal and Angelo Sagal both had chances to level the score and force extra time late on but their efforts were blazed high over the crossbar.

More to follow...