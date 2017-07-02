Chile face Germany in the 2017 Confederations Cup final at Saint Petersburg’s Krestovsky Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick off at 7.00pm BST.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be shown on ITV1 and ITV1 HD, with coverage starting at 6.30pm BST.

It’s a big game for…

Alexis Sanchez: Who else? With so much speculation surrounding his future at Arsenal, Sanchez told journalists on Friday that his future will be revealed “when we [i.e. Chile] finish” at the Confederations Cup.

Could we be in for a dramatic post-match come-and-get-me plea or was Sanchez speaking more generally?

What have they said?

Arturo Vidal, Chile midfielder: “We have beaten Argentina and Portugal, the European champions, if we win on Sunday, we will prove we are the best team in the world.

“We have reached this final with our spirit and attitude - this is a waiting room for the World Cup - and if we win on Sunday that will show where we are.”

Joachim Low, Germany head coach: “A lot of work has gone into our wins. We couldn't pre-empt reaching the final as some players had little experience and you couldn't calculate how they'd react.

“We've become a team over the last few weeks. They know there is work ahead and they are ambitious enough to beat Chile.”

Prediction

Odds

Provided by 888 Sport

Chile to win: 41/20

Germany to win: 27/20

Draw: 11/5