Cristiano Ronaldo takes his place in top 10 international goalscorers of all-time

The Portugal forward opened the scoring in Tuesday night's friendly against Sweden to reach the milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo has now equalled Miroslav Klose's total of 71 goals Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo moved into the top 10 international goalscorers of all-time with his strike in a friendly against Sweden on Tuesday night.

The Portugal forward latched onto a cross and slotted past goalkeeper Karl Johnsson to take his place among some of international football’s greats.

Ronaldo scored his 69th and 70th international goals in the 3-0 defeat of Hungary at the weekend and notched his 71st to open the scoring at the Estádio dos Barreiros.

The goal put Ronaldo joint-ninth in the all-time rankings, alongside Germany’s Miroslav Klose, Saudi Arabia’s Majed Abdullah, Malawi’s Kinnah Phiri and Thailand’s Kiatsuk Senamuang.

By equalling Klose’s record, Ronaldo also becomes the joint-third highest European international goalscorer in history. Only Hungary’s Sandor Kocsis (75) and Ferenc Puskas (84) have scored more.

More to follow...

