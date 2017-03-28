Cristiano Ronaldo takes his place in top 10 international goalscorers of all-time

Cristiano Ronaldo moved into the top 10 international goalscorers of all-time with his strike in a friendly against Sweden on Tuesday night.
The Portugal forward latched onto a cross and slotted past goalkeeper Karl Johnsson to take his place among some of international football’s greats.
Ronaldo scored his 69th and 70th international goals in the 3-0 defeat of Hungary at the weekend and notched his 71st to open the scoring at the Estádio dos Barreiros.
The goal put Ronaldo joint-ninth in the all-time rankings, alongside Germany’s Miroslav Klose, Saudi Arabia’s Majed Abdullah, Malawi’s Kinnah Phiri and Thailand’s Kiatsuk Senamuang.
By equalling Klose’s record, Ronaldo also becomes the joint-third highest European international goalscorer in history. Only Hungary’s Sandor Kocsis (75) and Ferenc Puskas (84) have scored more.
More to follow...
