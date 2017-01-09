Cristiano Ronaldo named player of the year at inaugural Fifa 'The Best' Awards

Cristiano Ronaldo has been crowned the world's best player at the inaugural FIFA 'The Best' Awards in Zurich.

Ronaldo, who led Portugal to the Euro 2016 title as well as starring with his club Real Madrid, beat fellow shortlisted candidates Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to claim the prize.

The award comes one month after the 31-year-old also pipped Argentinian rival Messi to win his fourth Ballon d'Or title.

Meanwhile, Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri won the coach of the year title in recognition for leading the Foxes to their improbable Premier League triumph.

