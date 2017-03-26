Jermain Defoe’s return to the England team is long overdue and he gave Gareth Southgate’s side an edge that they might have otherwise lacked here this afternoon. But 76,000 people did not come to Wembley to see England dispatch Lithuania, as much as to get a glimpse of the next generation of this side and where Southgate intends to take them.

Southgate has the right ideas for this team but realistically he has arrived too late to transform the thinking and style of these players in time for the World Cup in Russia in 15 months’ time. That will surely be a bridge too far for these players given what happened in Brazil and in France.

But two years after that there is a European Championship spread all over the continent which climaxes right here at Wembley. And while this was as far away from that competitive intensity as imaginable, it was still natural that the mind should wander towards the semi-finals and final of that tournament which will take place here.

England vs Lithuania player ratings







13 show all England vs Lithuania player ratings























1/13 Joe Hart - 5 out of 10 Had absolutely nothing to do in the first-half, and yet still very nearly managed to fluff his lines. Haring off his line to punch a long pass clear, he was beaten to the ball by Nerijus Valskis and was relieved to see John Stones booting his header off the line. Getty Images

2/13 Kyle Walker – 6 out of 10 Given license to press forward at every opportunity, Walker had a mixed first-half before growing into the game later on. He helped set up England's second goal with a good burst forward and almost set up Dele Alli for a third moments later. Getty Images

3/13 John Stones – 7 out of 10 Has been increasingly impressive for Manchester City in recent weeks and continued his good form at Wembley. Like Keane he had very little work to do defensively but he was superb bringing the ball forward and starting England’s attacks. Incredibly, he barely misplaced a pass during the entire match. Getty Images

4/13 Michael Keane - 6 out of 10 Had remarkably little to do in defence after a solid debut away to Germany on Wednesday night. Hit several inch-perfect diagonal passes. Looks like he belongs at this level. AFP/Getty Images

5/13 Ryan Bertrand - 6 out of 10 Stationed so far forward that he often looked as if he was playing as a left-winger in a 4-3-3 system. Saw a lot of the ball in the first-half but occasionally wasteful in possession, and his final ball was often lacking. Unlikely to replace Danny Rose in Southgate’s staring XI when the Tottenham defender returns. Getty Images

6/13 Eric Dier – 7 out of 10 Another assured display from England’s utility man. Showed great tactical awareness to regularly flit between a role in England’s defence and their midfield, and dealt confidently with Lithuania’s aerial threat. Very tidy with the ball at his feet. AFP/Getty Images

7/13 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6 out of 10 An industrious performance, albeit not groundbreaking in any way. When Southgate named his starting XI it was assumed Oxlade-Chamberlain would be deployed out wide but instead he sat in central midfield alongside Eric Dier. Saw a well-struck long-shot nicely saved in the second-half. AFP/Getty Images

8/13 Adam Lallana – 8 out of 10 Comfortably England’s best player. Ran confidently between the lines to draw out Lithuania’s deep defence and hit a number of impressive in-swinging crosses into the box to test their goalkeeper. Set up England’s second with a sublime flick into the path of Jamie Vardy. Getty Images

9/13 Dele Alli – 6 out of 10 After an impressive display against Germany earlier in the week, Alli struggled to make much of an impression at Wembley. Was on the receiving end of some very rough treatment from Lithuania’s defenders and generally took a backseat as Sterling and Lallana impressed. AFP/Getty Images

10/13 Raheem Sterling – 7 out of 10 Made a very bright start before fading in the second-half, where he was quickly replaced by Marcus Rashford. Created England’s goal by beating his man and hitting a superb low pass across the face of goal for Defoe to finish. Getty Images

11/13 Jermain Defoe – 7 out of 10 Southgate took a gamble when he handed Defoe his first England call-up since 2013. Twenty minutes into this match and his decision was validated. Smashed home from close-range with confidence for his 20th international goal, and looked lively throughout. Getty Images

12/13 Jamie Vardy - 6 out of 10 Replaced Jermain Defoe with half an hour left to play and did very well, linking up nicely with Alli and calmly finishing when played through by Lallana for England's second. Getty

13/13 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Did exactly what you expect from a thirty minute Marcus Rashford cameo. Terrorised his marker, repeatedly cut inside and was desperately unlucky not to score, or assist a goal. Getty

It is impossible to know how good England will be then, three and a bit years from now, but we can safely say that Dele Alli and Raheem Sterling will be among the top players in the world by then. They are still so young, Alli is 20 and Sterling is 22, and yet they play with a maturity and authority that England’s creative players have lacked for years.

Alli and Sterling are clearly two certain starters for Southgate, crucial parts of his 4-2-3-1 system. He wants England to play with aggression, freedom and style and that is exactly what they guarantee. Both Sterling and Alli were always keen to press up against Lithuania’s flat back five, as you would expect from players coached at club level by Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino.



Both Sterling and Alli always wanted the ball and to take on opponents. It was Sterling who created England’s opening goal, bursting down the line from a standing start and cutting back a clever cross which Jermain Defoe converted. His final ball has come on immeasurably since he started working under Pep Guardiola and he gives England a directness and an incision that they need in order to stop themselves from going round in circles.

Alli, often operating with his back to goal and in very confined spaces, was always trying to wriggle himself free to get a shot away or play in a team-mate. With his change of pace and long strides he loves having space to attack but here he had to play a different game. He even got a kicking, as he often does, receiving a few questionable challenges from Linas Klimavicius in particular. But he handled it, kept taking the ball, never responded, and ultimately Lithuania could never lay a legal finger on him.

All of which might sound excessively confident after a game which did not mean much, but the fact is that England have two very special young talents in Alli and Sterling and it is impossible to conceive of them doing anything at all in the next five years without them.