Diego Costa suffered an injury scare during a training session with Spain on Sunday, only for tests to confirm that the problem is not serious.
The Chelsea striker was forced out of the session with a foot and ankle injury and subsequently underwent X-rays at the Sanitas Clinic in La Moraleja.
Costa was passed fit by doctors from the Spanish Football Federation, who informed Chelsea of Costa's condition, and he will remain with the national team for Tuesday's international friendly against France in Paris.
Chelsea's 36 players out on loan
Chelsea's 36 players out on loan
-
1/36 Tammy Abraham
on loan to Bristol City until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
2/36 Mukhtar Ali
on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
3/36 Christian Atsu
on loan to Newcastle United until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
4/36 Victorien Angban
on loan to Granada until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
5/36 Baba Rahman
on loan to Schalke 04 until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
6/36 Lewis Baker
on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
7/36 Nathan Baxter
on loan to Solihull Moors until 14 May 2017
Getty
-
8/36 Jamal Blackman
on loan to Wycombe Wanderers until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
9/36 Jeremie Boga
on loan to Granada until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
10/36 Isaiah Brown
on loan to Huddersfield Town until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
11/36 Andreas Christensen
on loan to Borussia Mönchengladbach until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
12/36 Jake Clarke-Salter
on loan to Bristol Rovers until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
13/36 Charlie Colkett
on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
14/36 Juan Cuadrado
on loan to Juventus until 30 June 2019
Getty
-
15/36 Cristian Cuevas
on loan to Sint-Truiden until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
16/36 Fakaty Dabo
on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
17/36 Jay Dasilva
on loan to Charlton Athletic until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
18/36 Matej Delac
on loan to Mouscron-Péruwelz until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
19/36 Islam Feruz
on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
20/36 Michael Hector
on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
21/36 Tomas Kalas
on loan to Fulham until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
22/36 Alex Kiwomya
on loan to Crewe Alexandra until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
23/36 Matt Miazga
on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
24/36 Miro Muheim
on loan to Zürich until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
25/36 Nathan
on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
26/36 Kenneth Omeruo
on loan to Alanyaspor until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
27/36 Kasey Palmer
on loan to Huddersfield Town until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
28/36 Danilo Pantic
on loan to Excelsior until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
29/36 Mario Pasalic
on loan to Milan until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
30/36 Lucas Piazon
on loan to Fulham until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
31/36 Loic Remy
on loan to Crystal Palace until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
32/36 Jhoao Rodriguez
on loan to Cortuluá until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
33/36 Fikayo Tomori
on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
34/36 Bertrand Traore
on loan to Ajax until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
35/36 Marco van Ginkel
on loan to PSV until 30 June 2017
Getty
-
36/36 Wallace
on loan to Grêmio until 30 June 2017
Getty
Spain's medical staff will continue to monitor the 28-year-old's condition. Costa played and scored in his country's 4-1 World Cup qualifying win over Israel last Friday, playing the full 90 minutes.
The former Atletico Madrid striker has consistently been in the goals this season, scoring 22 in 35 appearances for club and country.
Costa's goals have helped Chelsea establish a healthy lead at the top of the Premier League table, with Antonio Conte's side currently boasting a 10-point advantage over closest challengers Tottenham Hotspur.
Chelsea will resume their march towards the title with a visit from Crystal Palace on 1 April, before entertaining 3rd-placed Manchester City the following Wednesday.
Additional reporting by PA
- More about:
- Premier League
- Chelsea F.c.
- Spain football
- Diego Costa