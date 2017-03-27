Diego Costa suffered an injury scare during a training session with Spain on Sunday, only for tests to confirm that the problem is not serious.

The Chelsea striker was forced out of the session with a foot and ankle injury and subsequently underwent X-rays at the Sanitas Clinic in La Moraleja.

Costa was passed fit by doctors from the Spanish Football Federation, who informed Chelsea of Costa's condition, and he will remain with the national team for Tuesday's international friendly against France in Paris.

Chelsea's 36 players out on loan







36 show all Chelsea's 36 players out on loan





































































1/36 Tammy Abraham on loan to Bristol City until 30 June 2017 Getty

2/36 Mukhtar Ali on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017 Getty

3/36 Christian Atsu on loan to Newcastle United until 30 June 2017 Getty

4/36 Victorien Angban on loan to Granada until 30 June 2017 Getty

5/36 Baba Rahman on loan to Schalke 04 until 30 June 2017 Getty

6/36 Lewis Baker on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017 Getty

7/36 Nathan Baxter on loan to Solihull Moors until 14 May 2017 Getty

8/36 Jamal Blackman on loan to Wycombe Wanderers until 30 June 2017 Getty

9/36 Jeremie Boga on loan to Granada until 30 June 2017 Getty

10/36 Isaiah Brown on loan to Huddersfield Town until 30 June 2017 Getty

11/36 Andreas Christensen on loan to Borussia Mönchengladbach until 30 June 2017 Getty

12/36 Jake Clarke-Salter on loan to Bristol Rovers until 30 June 2017 Getty

13/36 Charlie Colkett on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017 Getty

14/36 Juan Cuadrado on loan to Juventus until 30 June 2019 Getty

15/36 Cristian Cuevas on loan to Sint-Truiden until 30 June 2017 Getty

16/36 Fakaty Dabo on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017 Getty

17/36 Jay Dasilva on loan to Charlton Athletic until 30 June 2017 Getty

18/36 Matej Delac on loan to Mouscron-Péruwelz until 30 June 2017 Getty

19/36 Islam Feruz on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017 Getty

20/36 Michael Hector on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt until 30 June 2017 Getty

21/36 Tomas Kalas on loan to Fulham until 30 June 2017 Getty

22/36 Alex Kiwomya on loan to Crewe Alexandra until 30 June 2017 Getty

23/36 Matt Miazga on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017 Getty

24/36 Miro Muheim on loan to Zürich until 30 June 2017 Getty

25/36 Nathan on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017 Getty

26/36 Kenneth Omeruo on loan to Alanyaspor until 30 June 2017 Getty

27/36 Kasey Palmer on loan to Huddersfield Town until 30 June 2017 Getty

28/36 Danilo Pantic on loan to Excelsior until 30 June 2017 Getty

29/36 Mario Pasalic on loan to Milan until 30 June 2017 Getty

30/36 Lucas Piazon on loan to Fulham until 30 June 2017 Getty

31/36 Loic Remy on loan to Crystal Palace until 30 June 2017 Getty

32/36 Jhoao Rodriguez on loan to Cortuluá until 30 June 2017 Getty

33/36 Fikayo Tomori on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion until 30 June 2017 Getty

34/36 Bertrand Traore on loan to Ajax until 30 June 2017 Getty

35/36 Marco van Ginkel on loan to PSV until 30 June 2017 Getty

36/36 Wallace on loan to Grêmio until 30 June 2017 Getty

Spain's medical staff will continue to monitor the 28-year-old's condition. Costa played and scored in his country's 4-1 World Cup qualifying win over Israel last Friday, playing the full 90 minutes.

The former Atletico Madrid striker has consistently been in the goals this season, scoring 22 in 35 appearances for club and country.



Costa's goals have helped Chelsea establish a healthy lead at the top of the Premier League table, with Antonio Conte's side currently boasting a 10-point advantage over closest challengers Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea will resume their march towards the title with a visit from Crystal Palace on 1 April, before entertaining 3rd-placed Manchester City the following Wednesday.

Additional reporting by PA