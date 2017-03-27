  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. International

Chelsea striker Diego Costa survives injury scare after Spain training session

The Chelsea striker was forced out of a training session with an injury to his foot and ankle

Click to follow
The Independent Football
diego-costa.jpg
Diego Costa's condition will continue to be monitored by Spain's medical staff Getty

Diego Costa suffered an injury scare during a training session with Spain on Sunday, only for tests to confirm that the problem is not serious.

The Chelsea striker was forced out of the session with a foot and ankle injury and subsequently underwent X-rays at the Sanitas Clinic in La Moraleja.

Costa was passed fit by doctors from the Spanish Football Federation, who informed Chelsea of Costa's condition, and he will remain with the national team for Tuesday's international friendly against France in Paris.

Chelsea's 36 players out on loan

Chelsea's 36 players out on loan

  • 1/36 Tammy Abraham

    on loan to Bristol City until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 2/36 Mukhtar Ali

    on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 3/36 Christian Atsu

    on loan to Newcastle United until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 4/36 Victorien Angban

    on loan to Granada until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 5/36 Baba Rahman

    on loan to Schalke 04 until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 6/36 Lewis Baker

    on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 7/36 Nathan Baxter

    on loan to Solihull Moors until 14 May 2017

    Getty

  • 8/36 Jamal Blackman

    on loan to Wycombe Wanderers until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 9/36 Jeremie Boga

    on loan to Granada until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 10/36 Isaiah Brown

    on loan to Huddersfield Town until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 11/36 Andreas Christensen

    on loan to Borussia Mönchengladbach until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 12/36 Jake Clarke-Salter

    on loan to Bristol Rovers until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 13/36 Charlie Colkett

    on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 14/36 Juan Cuadrado

    on loan to Juventus until 30 June 2019

    Getty

  • 15/36 Cristian Cuevas

    on loan to Sint-Truiden until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 16/36 Fakaty Dabo

    on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 17/36 Jay Dasilva

    on loan to Charlton Athletic until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 18/36 Matej Delac

    on loan to Mouscron-Péruwelz until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 19/36 Islam Feruz

    on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 20/36 Michael Hector

    on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 21/36 Tomas Kalas

    on loan to Fulham until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 22/36 Alex Kiwomya

    on loan to Crewe Alexandra until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 23/36 Matt Miazga

    on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 24/36 Miro Muheim

    on loan to Zürich until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 25/36 Nathan

    on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 26/36 Kenneth Omeruo

    on loan to Alanyaspor until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 27/36 Kasey Palmer

    on loan to Huddersfield Town until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 28/36 Danilo Pantic

    on loan to Excelsior until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 29/36 Mario Pasalic

    on loan to Milan until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 30/36 Lucas Piazon

    on loan to Fulham until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 31/36 Loic Remy

    on loan to Crystal Palace until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 32/36 Jhoao Rodriguez

    on loan to Cortuluá until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 33/36 Fikayo Tomori

    on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 34/36 Bertrand Traore

    on loan to Ajax until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 35/36 Marco van Ginkel

    on loan to PSV until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 36/36 Wallace

    on loan to Grêmio until 30 June 2017

    Getty

Spain's medical staff will continue to monitor the 28-year-old's condition. Costa played and scored in his country's 4-1 World Cup qualifying win over Israel last Friday, playing the full 90 minutes.

The former Atletico Madrid striker has consistently been in the goals this season, scoring 22 in 35 appearances for club and country.


Costa's goals have helped Chelsea establish a healthy lead at the top of the Premier League table, with Antonio Conte's side currently boasting a 10-point advantage over closest challengers Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea will resume their march towards the title with a visit from Crystal Palace on 1 April, before entertaining 3rd-placed Manchester City the following Wednesday.

Additional reporting by PA

Comments