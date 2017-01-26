Borrusia Dortmund aim dig at Donald Trump with 'wall' tweet

German football club Borussia Dortmund took aim at Donald Trump on Thursday morning, after the US president renewed his vow to build a wall along the Mexican border.

Taking to Twitter, the Bundesliga side posted an image of their "yellow wall" - the infamous south terrace at their Westfalenstadion which holds nearly 25,000 of their most ardent supporters.

Alongside the image, the club posted the caption "The only #wall we believe in" alongside a yellow heart.

On Wednesday night, President Trump signed an executive order calling for a "large physical barrier" between the US and Mexico.

While the construction of a 2,000-mile border wall was one of Trump's key campaign pledges, some experts believe it could end up costing the US taxpayer $25bn (£19.8bn).

And while Trump is determined to make the US's southern neighbours pay for its construction, former president Vicente Fox Quesada has made it clear: “Mexico is not going to pay for that f***king wall."