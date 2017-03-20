At 11am on Monday, the Gareth Southgate England era began with the new permanent manager showing his players video footage of how he had missed a penalty in the European Championships semi- final against Germany, 19 years ago – the setback which came to define him as a player.

Southgate had hoped as recently as last Thursday that the squad’s captain, Wayne Rooney, would join him at St George’s Park at Burton-on-Trent, for a gathering with the new squad in which much store had been set. The Manchester United player was not present - owing to his need for rehabilitation work on a knee injury which prevented him training last week, it was said.

So Southgate took his own path, underlining the importance of psychological preparation will play by confronting his players with images of defeat and disappointment, as well as success. Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy revealed that footage of last summer’s defeat to Iceland had also featured in the compilation of footage that Southgate had asked his video team to put together.

England vs Germany: The key numbers







8 show all England vs Germany: The key numbers













1/8 The numbers you need to know England renew hostilities with old rivals Germany in Dortmund on Wednesday. Here are the key numbers from one of international football's most eagerly-anticipated fixtures. AFP/Getty

2/8 30 Previous meetings between the sides. Germany lead by 14 wins to 13, with three draws. Getty

3/8 2 Germany's win tally includes two in penalty shoot-outs, at the 1990 World Cup and Euro 96. Bongarts/Getty

4/8 30 Years since the last home win in the fixture, 3-1 to the then West Germany team in Dusseldorf in 1987. Of the 12 meetings since, four have come in major tournaments in neutral countries and the other eight, including at Euro 96 on English soil, have been won by the visitors. AFP/Getty Images

5/8 23 Goals in the last six meetings, with each featuring at least three goals apart from Germany's 1-0 win at Wembley in 2013. Getty Images

6/8 9 The most goals scored in a match between the two teams, all the way back in 1938 when England won 6-3 in Berlin. Getty Images

7/8 4 The biggest winning margin in the fixture, in England's memorable 5-1 success in Munich in 2001.

8/8 3 The top scorers in the fixture have three goals apiece, in each case after scoring hat-tricks - England's Michael Owen in that 2001 game and Sir Geoff Hurst in the 1966 World Cup final, and Richard Hofmann for Germany in the first ever meeting in 1930.

The new manager was now cowed by the idea of discussing England winning the World Cup – a target former chairman Greg Dyke set for 2022 – and ultimately becoming the No 1 team in the world. “The ultimate goal is to become world champions and you look at the world ranking (14th) and you want to try to improve, step by step,” said Sunderland’s 34-year-old Jermain Defoe.

Southgate’s message about ultimately being the world’s best side struck Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse. “We want to be the best in the world. If you want to win tournaments you've got to become that sort of team,” he said.

Those who have been close to Southgate in the England under-21 set-up expect him to consistently want players to get the ball down and play, attacking at pace. “He wants us to express ourselves. That's a positive thing,” said Ward-Prowse.