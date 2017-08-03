England suffer semi-final heartbreak at Euro 2017 after losing to hosts Netherlands

So close, but again, so far. For the second tournament in succession England’s lionesses fell at the semi-final stage, again the authors of their own misfortune. A freak own goal sent them out of the 2015 World Cup. Last night a miscued clearance, and a misconceived back-header, cost them a place in the final of the Women’s European Championships.

Millie Bright could, perhaps should, have cleared Vivianne Miedema’s 22nd minute header. Forty minutes later Fara Williams gave the ball to Arsenal team-mate Danielle van de Donk and England were done. The Dutch will now play Denmark, who beat Austria on penalties in the other semi-final earlier last night, here on Sunday.

Women’s football is semi-professional in the Netherlands and largely played in the shadows, but with their men’s team at a low ebb the host nation has taken to their own lionesses. By mid-afternoon Enschede’s medieval town square was a mass of orange-clad fans with more shirts bearing the name Miedema than Robben.

Netherlands' players celebrate after scoring their second goal ( Getty )

England’s 1,000-strong travelling support were thus hugely outnumbered in the 27,000 crowd. This may have been a factor in Sampson opting for the experience of Fara Williams, winning her 165th cap, to replace the suspended Jill Scott. Williams was the only player from either side to have started the 2009 semi-final between these teams. For the Arsenal midfielder, 33 and gradually being eased out, this was her last chance of winning silverware with England.

Siobhan Chamberlain, who came on in the quarter-final when Karen Bardsley suffered a broken leg, retained her place. The Dutch kept the XI which knocked out Sweden in the last eight. This included new Barcelona signing Lieke Martens, subject of a banner in the crowd reading, ‘who needs Neymar when you have Lieke?’

After a scrappy start, with bookings for Desiree van Lunteren and Millie Bright, the home team took control. Their fluent passing stretched the England defence and, after 22 minutes, broke it. A raking crossfield pass released Jackie Groenen with time to pick out a cross. The former Chelsea player found Miedema who headed back across goal and Bright, seeking to clear, deflected the ball in.

Anouk Dekker rises highest to head the ball ( Getty )

The goal forced England to assert themselves and they nearly levelled three minutes later. Ellen White won a corner which Jade Moore headed towards the back post. It looked to be going wide but Sherida Spitse, trying to make sure, turned it against her own post.

England came out early for the second half and gathered in a huddle. They had 45 minutes to stay in the competition. It was the Dutch, though, who threatened first, Groenen ploughing through a series of tackles before finding Shanice van de Sanden who drew a good save from Liverpool teammate Chamberlain.

Fortune then almost favoured England as, after Kirby had jinked into the box, a ricochet crashed goalbound off White’s shins, but Sari van Veenendaal was alert and saved. But then came calamity as Williams attempted to head back to Chamberlain but instead found van de Donk who neatly chipped Chamberlain.

Danielle van de Donk adds the hosts' second ( Getty )

Sampson sent on Duggan for the unfortunate Williams but while White went close clear chances were elusive. Karen Carney was added to the mix, and Nobbs to central midfield, where she perhaps should have started. England pressed. Finally, with eight minutes left, came the chance. Taylor worked herself a yard of space 12 yards out, but Arsenal teammate Van Veenendaal stood tall and saved.

In a frantic finale she then denied White before Spitse cleared off the line from Duggan. Then, in injury time, came the final insult as Martens' shot deflected in, again off the unlucky Bright.

While the Dutch prepare for their day of destiny on Sunday England’s thoughts must now turn to France, and the 2019 World Cup.