There is a misconception of Gareth Southgate that he is a typical Football Association ‘yes man,’ a grey man in a grey organisation, happy to toe the party line and, for want of a better word, survive.

The 46-year-old was a steady player, winning 57 England caps and captaining Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, but he was never one of the more colourful characters in the English game and his public image is a result of that.

Twenty years on, Southgate is still defined by the missed penalty against Germany at Euro 96 and the image of him being consoled by Terry Venables after Andreas Kopke had saved his fateful spot-kick at Wembley.

But it is a testament to Southgate’s character and resolve that he was willing to raise his hand and take the penalty when more experienced team-mates ducked out of the responsibility.

Similarly, when he was approached to take charge of England on an interim basis following Roy Hodgson’s resignation following Euro 2016, Southgate displayed his single-minded streak by rejecting the opportunity.

He may come across as the definition of an FA man, but Southgate is his own man and he will approach the next four games in charge of the senior team, in the wake of the Sam Allardyce scandal, as the master of his own destiny rather than a puppet of chief executive Martin Glenn or technical director Dan Ashworth.

Southgate will surprise people with his determination to do his own thing and, if he wants to make an early statement of intent, he has the perfect opportunity with his team selection for the World Cup qualifier against Malta on October 8.

Allardyce was largely loyal to the players who failed to perform under Hodgson in France, with Wayne Rooney retaining the captaincy and his place in the team under the former Bolton manager.

In an ideal world, Allardyce would have preferred to skip a generation and take the bold step of handing the captaincy to John Stones or Harry Kane, but he played safe – if only he had done that off the pitch – and stuck with the status quo where Rooney was concerned.

1/6 Gareth Southgate - 6/4 Highly thought of by the decision-makers at the Football Association, the former Middlesbrough boss was brought into the fold to coach the Under-21s with an eye on future progression. Faltered at last year's Under-21 European Championship but led the team to victory at the Toulon tournament in the summer. Had no interest in succeeding Hodgson but takes charge for England's next four matches against Malta, Slovenia, Scotland and Spain while the FA looks for a permanent appointment. Getty

2/6 Steve Bruce - 2/1 The former Manchester United defender was interviewed in the summer about the vacant England manager's job. Just days after speaking to the FA, Bruce decided to call time on his spell at Hull, where he had become the most successful manager in the club's history. He remains out of work. Getty

3/6 Eddie Howe - 8/1 A smart, erudite and tactically-savvy coach who, at 38, looks to have a bright future at the top of the game. The manager has flourished at Bournemouth and only last week described coaching England as the "ultimate" job. "I would never say no," Howe said. Getty

4/6 Alan Pardew - 8/1 Seemed to be a new man after swapping Newcastle for Crystal Palace and some fine early-season results saw him seriously linked with the England job for the first time in his career. Reached the FA Cup final but league results tailed off badly. A slow start to this campaign has been followed by three successive Premier League victories. Getty

5/6 Jurgen Klinsmann - 10/1 The former Tottenham striker has managerial experience at international level, having been in charge of the United States for almost five years and Germany before that. America fell to a semi-final Copa America exit in the summer while Klinsmann guided Germany to the last-four stage at the 2006 World Cup. Getty

6/6 Gary Neville - 25/1 Seemed a heavy favourite to progress from his role as Hodgson's assistant until his ill-advised stint with Valencia saw his stock plummet. It may yet be decided that was a case of the wrong job but the right man. Out of coaching since exiting with Hodgson during the summer, the videos of Allardyce appear to show him saying Neville was the "wrong influence" on his predecessor. Getty

But during Allardyce’s sole game in charge against Slovakia earlier this month, Rooney found himself searching for a role as he drifted around midfield, spraying Hollywood balls from one side of the pitch to the other, as England toiled to victory.

Allardyce sprung to Rooney’s defence after the game, insisting he could play wherever he wanted for England, but it did not wash and the player’s subsequent omission from Jose Mourinho’s starting team at Manchester United exposed his fading powers at the highest level.

Rooney is 31 next month and has already admitted that he will retire from international duty following Russia 2018.

His eyes are already focused on the finishing line, but the competition for places is now too intense for Rooney to coast along the Moscow over the next 18 months.

He still merits a place in the squad, but Rooney can no longer be regarded as a first-choice in either midfield or up-front.

Kane, Daniel Sturridge, Jamie Vardy and United team-mate Marcus Rashford, who scored a hat-trick for Southgate’s Under-21s against Norway earlier this month, are all now ahead of Rooney up front.

And it is difficult to state Rooney’s case in midfield ahead of Eric Dier and Danny Drinkwater in the deep-lying positions, with Dele Alli, Jordan Henderson and potentially even Ross Barkley ahead of him in attacking midfield.

Southgate could play it safe and avoid a controversial start to the job by sticking with Rooney against Malta, who are likely to prove the whipping boys of the qualification group.

But he must now plan for Russia and ask whether Rooney, who will be approaching 33-years-old, can keep out all of the above at the World Cup.

Southgate has nurtured much of the young talent now offering England hope of a brighter future and this is his chance to accelerate their development by trusting them to perform for the senior team.

The sands of time are running out for Rooney and Southgate will have seen the decline at first hand.

But if the decision has to be made, Southgate has proven in the past that he is more than prepared to put his neck on the line.