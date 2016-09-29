Marcus Rashford appears set to be recalled to the England senior set-up for the World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia after he was left out of Aidy Boothroyd's Under-21 squad.

The 18-year-old was demoted to the youth side by Sam Allardyce for the 1-0 victory against Slovakia earlier this month but the ex-Sunderland boss has left the Football Association after been named in a Daily Telegraph sting investigation into third party ownership.

Gareth Southgate, the England caretaker manager, worked with Rashford as head coach of the Under-21s and is now likely to reward the Manchester United striker for his form this season.

Former Middlesbrough manager Southgate will fill the void left by Allardyce's departure for the next four matches, leaving Boothroyd to navigate the Under-21s fixtures against Kazakhstan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Speaking after taking over from Allardyce on a temporary basis, Southgate admitted he is walking into a “difficult situation” but backed himself to succeed until a permanent replacement can be appointed.

“It’s obviously been a difficult situation for the FA but it was important that there was some stability and continuity for everybody,” the 46-year-old said.

England manager contenders







6 show all England manager contenders









1/6 Gareth Southgate - 6/4 Highly thought of by the decision-makers at the Football Association, the former Middlesbrough boss was brought into the fold to coach the Under-21s with an eye on future progression. Faltered at last year's Under-21 European Championship but led the team to victory at the Toulon tournament in the summer. Had no interest in succeeding Hodgson but takes charge for England's next four matches against Malta, Slovenia, Scotland and Spain while the FA looks for a permanent appointment. Getty

2/6 Steve Bruce - 2/1 The former Manchester United defender was interviewed in the summer about the vacant England manager's job. Just days after speaking to the FA, Bruce decided to call time on his spell at Hull, where he had become the most successful manager in the club's history. He remains out of work. Getty

3/6 Eddie Howe - 8/1 A smart, erudite and tactically-savvy coach who, at 38, looks to have a bright future at the top of the game. The manager has flourished at Bournemouth and only last week described coaching England as the "ultimate" job. "I would never say no," Howe said. Getty

4/6 Alan Pardew - 8/1 Seemed to be a new man after swapping Newcastle for Crystal Palace and some fine early-season results saw him seriously linked with the England job for the first time in his career. Reached the FA Cup final but league results tailed off badly. A slow start to this campaign has been followed by three successive Premier League victories. Getty

5/6 Jurgen Klinsmann - 10/1 The former Tottenham striker has managerial experience at international level, having been in charge of the United States for almost five years and Germany before that. America fell to a semi-final Copa America exit in the summer while Klinsmann guided Germany to the last-four stage at the 2006 World Cup. Getty

6/6 Gary Neville - 25/1 Seemed a heavy favourite to progress from his role as Hodgson's assistant until his ill-advised stint with Valencia saw his stock plummet. It may yet be decided that was a case of the wrong job but the right man. Out of coaching since exiting with Hodgson during the summer, the videos of Allardyce appear to show him saying Neville was the "wrong influence" on his predecessor. Getty

“So, from my point of view, it was important to step forward and give us the best possible chance to win these games. The fact that I know so many of the support team and the players already is really important, given the time that we have to prepare for these matches.

“With my experience with the U21s in international football, and having worked with so many of the players who have moved up to the seniors as well, then I think we are in a good position to prepare for these games.”

England Under-21 squad in full

Goalkeepers: Jonathan Mitchell (Derby County), Jordan Pickford (Sunderland), Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United).

Defenders: Calum Chambers (Middlesbrough, loan from Arsenal), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Brendan Galloway (West Bromwich Albion, loan from Everton), Rob Holding (Arsenal), Mason Holgate (Everton), Dominic Iorfa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Matt Targett (Southampton).

Midfielders: Lewis Baker (Vitesse Arnhem, loan from Chelsea), Nathaniel Chalobah (Chelsea), Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United), Will Hughes (Derby County), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), John Swift (Reading), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Bristol City, loan from Chelsea), Demarai Gray (Leicester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Nathan Redmond (Southampton), Duncan Watmore (Sunderland).