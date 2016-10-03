England interim manager Gareth Southgate had no doubts about retaining Wayne Rooney as captain, hailing the striker as the "outstanding leader of the group".

Despite a disappointing Euro 2016, Rooney was kept in the role by previous boss Sam Allardyce and Southgate sees no reason to change the skipper now he is in charge of the national team.

"The decision to make him captain is quite simple," Southgate told a press conference.

"What I felt from what I have seen around St George's, what I gleaned from talking to staff over the two years, is that he is the outstanding leader in the group.

"The most important thing at this time is leadership, on and off the field, and Wayne has provided that over the last two years.

"The way he has matured into that is really impressive. I have no doubt in my mind about keeping him in that position."

PA.