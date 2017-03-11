Eddie Jones believes party-spoiling Ireland have psychological advantage over England

Eddie Jones insists England will be “psychologically vulnerable” against Ireland next weekend as they looked to “achieve greatness” in going for back-to-back Grand Slams.

England humbled Scotland at Twickenham to retain the Six Nations title, equalling New Zealand’s world record of 18 consecutive wins by a tier one nation in the process.

That means that when England travel to the Aviva Stadium next Saturday they will not only be playing for back-to-back Grand Slams, but also for a place in history.

Standing in their way is an Irish side fresh from a crushing defeat by Wales on Friday night, which gave England the opportunity to win the title with a game spare, but Jones believes nothing will motivate them more than spoiling the Red Rose’s party.

“It’s a completely different contest," he said. "Ireland, psychologically, are in a very strong position.

“They’re beaten, they’re out of the tournament, they love spoiling parties. And the party they would love to spoil the most is the England party.

“They’ve got an enormous amount of psychological advantage. We’re vulnerable. We’ve won, we’re champions of the Six Nations and we’re in the most vulnerable state so we’re going to have to work very hard to get ourselves right for the game.”

1/30 Mike Brown – 6 out of 10 Exactly what you’ve come to expect – tough tacking, lots of running and never far away when the two sets of players began to square up to each other. AFP/Getty Images

2/30 Jack Nowell – 6 out of 10 A couple of dangerous darts down the wing and made some good tackles as Scotland tried to make headway down his flank. Getty Images

3/30 Jonathan Joseph – 10 out of 10 A wonderful hat-trick from the centre and an assist to boot. A complete display. Getty Images

4/30 Owen Farrell – 8 out of 10 Impeccable kicking throughout – except from a 55 metre effort from inside his own half. Gave great short pass to free Joseph for the third try. AFP/Getty Images

5/30 Elliot Daly – 5 out of 10 Barely had a chance to make an impression. Was taken out in the second minute from a tip tackle and never recovered. Was replaced by Watson after 15 minutes. Getty Images

6/30 George Ford – 8 out of 10 Played a key role in the first two tries as England cut Scotland to pieces in the first half. Getty Images

7/30 Ben Youngs – 7 out of 10 Needed a big game to be talked about in the same sentence as Rhys Webb and Conor Murray and did well to provide fast ball to his backs. Should have scored at the start of the second half but made up for it with a short pass to set up Joseph’s hat-trick. Getty Images

8/30 Joe Marler – 7 out of 10 Strong in the scrum on his 50th cap as England took the initiative at the set piece. AFP/Getty Images

9/30 Dylan Hartley – 7 out of 10 Led his team well and had the fire you would expect on a day of this magnitude. Getty Images

10/30 Dan Cole – 7 out of 10 Like Marler, impressed at the scrum and the breakdown. Will be disappointed with the ease in which Scotland scored their first-half try. Getty Images

11/30 Joe Launchbury – 7 out of 10 It was like men against boys at the breakdown at times and Launchbury was a key part of that. Getty Images

12/30 Courtney Lawes – 8 out of 10 Worked well in the lineout and won the lineout ball for two of the three of England’s first-half tries. AFP/Getty Images

13/30 Maro Itoje – 7 out of 10 Went on a thunderous run early in the first half and made a couple of great catches under the high ball. Getty Images

14/30 James Haskell – 7 out of 10 Worked well throughout as England bossed Scotland physically. Getty Images

15/30 Nathan Hughes – 7 out of 10 Did himself no harm and made sure England weren’t ruing the decision to play him ahead of Billy Vunipola. One storming break at the start of the first half should have seen Youngs score. Getty Images

16/30 Stuart Hogg – 5 out of 10 Disaster struck as Hogg was forced off for a HIA and the full-back never returned. Getty Images

17/30 Tommy Seymour – 5 out of 10 Was left isolated as Joseph cut through the Scottish defence and was helpless in an injury-hit back line. Getty Images

18/30 Huw Jones – 7 out of 10 Joseph went through too easily for the first try and the constant changing of personnel around him can’t have helped. Was clinical from close range for his try though and scored a good second towards the end. Got better as the game went on. Getty Images

19/30 Alex Dunbar – 6 out of 10 Lost the midfield battle convincingly after being so impressive in the championship so far but did well for Reid’s try. Getty Images

20/30 Tim Visser – 5 out of 10 Stepped too easily for Joseph’s second and should have got a lot closer to him. Getty Images

21/30 Finn Russell – 6 out of 10 A couple of moments to be proud of but had to drop back to full back after Hogg’s injury. Getty Images

22/30 Ali Price – 5 out of 10 Moved out to the wing after a number of first-half injuries and didn’t have much of an impact in an attacking capacity. Getty Images

23/30 Gordon Reid – 6 out of 10 Got a vital try in the first half as England threatened to run away with the game early on. AFP/Getty Images

24/30 Fraser Brown – 4 out of 10 Early yellow card which could have been red and set the tone for Scotland’s terrible day at Twickenham. Getty Images

25/30 Zander Fagerson – 5 out of 10 Struggled at the scrum as England dominated the set-piece. Getty Images

26/30 Jonny Gray – 6 out of 10 Did what he could but was far from his impressive self as Scotland struggled at the breakdown. Getty Images

27/30 Richie Gray – 5 out of 10 England were the more impressive at the lineout with all three first-half tries coming from there. Getty Images

28/30 John Barclay – 5 out of 10 Had trouble at the breakdown and was warned by Romain Poite on a number of occasions. AFP/Getty Images

29/30 Hamish Watson – 5 out of 10 Struggled at the breakdown as Scotland were bullied a bit by the more physical England. Getty Images

30/30 Ryan Wilson – 6 out of 10 Was needed to throw in a lineout in the first 10 minutes after Brown’s yellow but not much of note after that. Getty Images

The game takes place on St Patrick’s Day and when asked whether that will have an impact, Jones joked: “I don’t know, it depends if you drink Guinness or not.”

In beating Scotland, England achieved a back-to-back Six Nations win for the first time since 2001.

However, Jones challenged his players to become great by doing it again but with Grand Slams and admitted the players’ minds were already on next weekend.

“Not for me, but for the players it means they have achieved greatness,” Jones continued. “How many times in life to you get a chance to be great but that’s the opportunity they’ve got.

Jones during Saturday's game at Twickenham (Getty)



“It’s exciting. They’re in the dressing room now talking about it. They want to do it.”

Jonathan Joseph was the star of the show at HQ with a hat-trick of tries and a lovely assist for Anthony Watson as England tore through the Scottish defence, particularly in the first half.

Joseph was dropped for the Italy clash with Ben Te’o replacing him but Jones insisted the Bath centre was one of his key players and was only dropped so the squad could improve.

“He’s a good player, he’s always been a good player for us,” said the Australian.

“He’s one of our first-choice players but I need to find depth in our squad and that Italian game was an opportunity to find depth.”

England also retained the Calcutta Cup with victory against Scotland ( Getty )

He also revealed that an attitude shift was behind the step-up in performance.

“We’ve had two excellent weeks of preparation and it’s been an attitude shift in the team – and the attitude hasn’t been bad – but there’s been a real shift to embrace what’s ahead of us and lift us to the next level.

“I thought today, great credit to Scotland, they stuck in there with a lot of injuries and worked hard, we were good in the set-piece, our breakdown work was good, it’s a very strong jackaling team.

“And we executed some lovely plays – some of the space created for JJ (Joseph) today was outstanding and it was the work of George Ford and Owen Farrell on the inside.

“Scotland didn’t defend well but having to pass through 10 and 12 is tough. You need gas on the outside and power on the outside.”