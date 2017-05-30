Gareth Southgate said that the door is not yet closed on Wayne Rooney’s international career even after leaving the England captain out of another squad.

Rooney is not in the squad for the games against Scotland and France next month, the second consecutive England squad he has not been part of. After a frustrating season on the fringes at Manchester United he is set to leave this summer, either for Everton or the Chinese Super League.

Clearly Rooney’s career is at a crossroads but Southgate said he could still foresee him returning to the England squad next season, ahead of the 2018 World Cup, if he starts playing again.

Wayne Rooney's career in pictures







15 show all Wayne Rooney's career in pictures



























1/15 Breakthrough goal - 2002 Five days before his 17th birthday, Wayne Rooney scored a wonder goal against Arsenal in 2002 as the world realised his talent. Getty

2/15 Switch to United - 2004 A £25.6m fee was soon agreed with Manchester United - despite interest from Newcastle - as Rooney switched Goodison Park for Old Trafford in 2004. Getty

3/15 On the international stage - 2004 It got better for the powerful striker when he scored four goals in as many matches at Euro 2004. Getty

4/15 The stunning goals continue - 2005 It wasn't long before Rooney had become a mainstay in Sir Alex Ferguson's United side, typified by his olley against Newcastle at Old Trafford. Getty

5/15 The red mist descends - 2006 Always a cantankerous player, Rooney's demons haunted him at the 2006 World Cup in Germany as he was sent off for a stamp against Portugal. Getty

6/15 First of many titles - 2007 Rooney had to wait until 2007 for his first taste of Premier League glory, scoring 14 goals as United lifted the title in 2008. Getty

7/15 European glory - 2008 A year later, Rooney was invaluable to Ferguson again as the north west outfit defeated Chelsea in Moscow on penalties to win the Champions League. Getty

8/15 Controversy returns - 2010 As England struggled to a 0-0 draw against Algeria in South Africa, the former Everton striker told supporters exactly what he thought about them into camera. Getty

9/15 World Cup woe - 2012 Despite finally scoring for England at a World Cup in 2014, Rooney was unable to prevent a torrid group stage exit under Roy Hodgson in Brazil. Getty

10/15 Contract talks - 2012 Rooney twice risked incurring the wrath of Ferguson during their time together, famously truning down a contract offer and threatening to leave until better terms were presented. Getty

11/15 Success continues - 2013 In Ferguson's final season in charge, Rooney helped lift another Premier League title in 2013 alongside strike partner Robin van Persie. Getty

12/15 Record breaker - 2015 In 2015, Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton's England goalscoring record with his 50th international goal from a penalty in a Euro 2016 qualifying match against Switzerland. Getty

13/15 Switch to midfield - 2016 As Rooney began to age, then-United manager Louis van Gaal switched Rooney into midfielder where he helped the club lift the FA Cup in the Dutchman's last game in charge. Getty

14/15 Mourinho era begins - 2017 Rooney lifts the League Cup trophy, the first major success under Jose Mourinho. Getty

15/15 European triumph - 2017 Rooney comes on in the closing minutes as United beat Ajax 2-0 to win the Europa League. Getty

“It doesn’t have to be,” Southgate said, when asked if Rooney’s England career was over. “I think from Wayne’s point of view, he hasn’t played much this season, and other people have come into the squad and done very well.

“They are in very good form. As far as I am concerned, it appears Wayne has some decisions to make this summer regarding next season. But the hope is that he is back playing really well. A player of his quality, there is no way we would dismiss him from the future.”

Rooney’s bit-part role at United this season has ultimately cost him but Southgate suggested that if he can return to playing regular football at a high level then he could force his way back into his plans.

“You want your players playing in the biggest possible games – that is the best test for them,” Southgate said. “I have no idea what the future is for Wayne and Manchester United, it is difficult to comment whether he is part of the plans or not. We hope he is back playing regularly, playing well and then he is fantastic player in the squad.”

Southgate, however, did add that he did not tell Rooney of his non-selection in advance of this squad being announced, having told him before he was dropped from the last squad.

“There are only so many times you can speak about the situation,” he said. “We have been very clear. I am very conscious that it is always a big story when you don’t select Rooney. I want to do that in the right way.”