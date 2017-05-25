Wayne Rooney's England future could be in doubt as Gareth Southgate gets set to make his latest squad announcement.

The Three Lions' all-time leading goalscorer's international career could be over if he is not included for the games against Scotland and France next month.

Reports have suggested Rooney, who has 52 goals in 119 caps, will be left out of Southgate's latest squad, which is revealed on Thursday.

Rooney, who was a late substitute in Manchester United's Europa League final win against Ajax on Wednesday, started his side's last three Premier League games of the season and finished with eight goals, although he missed England games against Germany and Lithuania in March through injury.

Ajax vs Manchester United player ratings







22 show all Ajax vs Manchester United player ratings









































1/22 Andre Onana - 6 Was little he could have done about United's first but could have more assertive for the second.

2/22 Joel Veltman - 6 Got forward well and was quick to press. Solid on the back foot too but could have done more going forward.

3/22 Davinson Sánchez - 6 Guilty of some sloppy passing and decision-making but redeemed himself as the game wore on. Notably impressed with two fantastic recoveries to limit the damage.

4/22 Matthijs de Ligt - 7 Looked far more assured and confident than his older partner. Firm in his challenges and looked remarkably comfortable going up against United's big names. A few mistakes here and there but a promising display in all.

5/22 Jairo Riedewald - 6 Got forward more but his side would have benefited from deliveries.

6/22 Davy Klaassen - 6 Had limited say on the game. Kept the Ajax midfield ticking over but it wasn't to be enough.

7/22 Lasse Schöne - 6 Enjoyed plenty of possession but, like so many of Ajax's players, struggled to make more of it.

8/22 Hakim Ziyech - 6 Did well to open up the game for Ajax with his expansive passing. Unable to offer little more, though.

9/22 Bertrand Traoré - 7 One of the few Ajax players capable of penetrating United's backline. Threatened with his pace and weaving runs. Kept United defence on their toes.

10/22 Kasper Dolberg - 5 An underwhelming evening from the forward. Had very little impact on the game and looked far too isolated. Taken off after the hour mark.

11/22 Amin Younes - 7 Showed his potential early on after getting the better of Herrera with some quick feet. Easy to see what he’s been called up to the Germany squad. Faded as the game wore on though.

12/22 Sergio Romero - 6 Rarely tested by the opponents. Safe pair of hands when called upon.

13/22 Antonio Valencia - 8 A captain's performance from Valencia. Embraced the responsibility of leading out his men and led by example. Made all the right decisions and was rock for the full 90 minutes.

14/22 Chris Smalling - 7 Dominated in the air and impressed with his defensive reading of the game.

15/22 Daley Blind - 7 Held his ground at the back and seemed to enjoy his battles with Ajax's front men. Solid throughout. Passing on point, too.

16/22 Matteo Darmian - 6 Struggled to cope with Traore's pace for much of the match and was beaten on more than one occasion by the forward. Nothing disastrous, though.

17/22 Ander Herrera - 7 Broke up Ajax's play as expected and linked up well with United's players ahead of him.

18/22 Paul Pogba - 8 Enjoyed a strong start and went on to dominate from the centre of the park. A fortunate goal but seized the opportunity to get his shot off. He looked fresh, lively and willing to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

19/22 Juan Mata - 6 Went under the radar somewhat. Stuck to the basics and drew some fouls but nothing standout from the Spaniard.

20/22 Marouane Fellaini - 7 Could have added a third later on in the game but squandered his chance. Aggressive and assured, it was a typical performance from the Belgian.

21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 Fulfilled his defensive duties and was a menace going forward. Took his goal to double United's lead.

22/22 Marcus Rashford - 7 Lively start but once Ajax adapted to his pace, the youngster became more isolated. Nonetheless, after United’s second he enjoyed a far greater say on the match with his quick running. Excellent first touch on occasion, too.

Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jamie Vardy and Daniel Sturridge could be the four strikers chosen to face Scotland in a World Cup qualifier on June 10 and the June 13 friendly in France.

Rashford's possible inclusion could rule him out of England Under-21s' Euro 2017 campaign in Poland, which starts against holders Sweden on June 16.

United boss Jose Mourinho had previously said he sees no sense in Rashford playing in Poland, while Kane is set to return to the England squad for the first time in six games after two ankle injuries.

The Tottenham striker has not scored for his country for a year but finished the season as the Premier League's top scorer with 29 goals after netting seven times in his final two games.

Southgate has not had Kane available since replacing Sam Allardyce, with the 23-year-old's only England appearance this season coming in Allardyce's sole game in charge against Slovakia in September.

Rooney was a late substitution in the 2-0 victory over Ajax (Getty)

Liverpool's Sturridge has two goals in his last three international games but made just 11 starts for the Reds during an injury-hit season, although his availability could push Jermain Defoe out.

Southampton duo Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse are likely to return to the under-21s.

The pair made their senior debuts in March's 1-0 defeat in Germany but stated at the time their desire to finish their under-21 careers at Euro 2017.

Rooney could be dropped from the England squad a day after lifting the Europa League title (Getty)

Southgate also has a decision to make with his goalkeepers, with Jack Butland fit again after a 12-month injury lay-off.

The Stoke goalkeeper broke his ankle playing for England against Germany in March 2016 but returned for the Potters' last five games of the season.

Jordan Pickford has been included in the squad this season while Burnley's Tom Heaton has also forced his way in with regular Fraser Forster and current number one Joe Hart.

Jack Butland may return to the squad after missing out through injury (Getty)

Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson may earn another call-up after being drafted in to replace the injured Chris Smalling in March, while Jake Livermore may miss out after making his debut in Germany.

Jordan Henderson and Jack Wilshere are among those currently injured with Danny Rose and Luke Shaw also out, leaving Southgate with a headache at left-back with only Ryan Bertrand available.

But Tottenham's Kieran Trippier may earn his first call-up, especially after dislodging regular England right-back and Spurs team-mate Kyle Walker at White Hart Lane.

PA