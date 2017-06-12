Match-winner Dominic Calvert-Lewin has said that he hopes England's Under-20 World Cup winning squad will be able to get more Premier League minutes under their belts next season.

Paul Simpson's heroes played a total of 1,094 Premier League minutes between them last season - the equivalent to about 12 full matches.

Key to their progression will surely be regular exposure to Premier League football, and it will be interesting to see how many members of the squad gain additional playing time in the 2017-18 season.

But which of England’s victorious young lions are most likely to set the Premier League alight next season? Here we assess the chances of the players who featured in the 1-0 final win over Venezuela.

FREDDIE WOODMAN (age 20, goalkeeper, Newcastle)

Woodman is currently fifth-choice at Newcastle ( Getty )

Who is he? Has represented his country at all levels from under-16 up to under-21. His second-half penalty save in the final proved crucial. Yet to feature in a match for Newcastle, having been loaned out to Hartlepool, Crawley and Kilmarnock. Was awarded the Golden Glove, given to the best goalkeeper of the tournament. Woodman is the godson of England senior team manager Gareth Southgate.

What next? The goalkeeping situation at Newcastle is complicated at the moment, with the club preparing to offload Tim Krul but rumoured to have made contact with both Pepe Reina and Willy Caballero. Rob Elliot, Karl Darlow and Matz Sels also stand in his way.

JONJOE KENNY (20, defender, Everton)

Kenny has largely been restricted to appearances for Everton's U21 team ( Getty )

Who is he? Part of the Under-17 European Championship-winning squad of 2014, along with Woodman, Dominic Solanke and captain Lewis Cook. Kenny impressed in South Korea and is highly thought of at Goodison Park. He did well during a loan spell at Oxford last season.

What next? Kenny is expected to add to his two first-team appearances during the 2017-18 season. Ronald Koeman has shown that he is willing to give youth a chance at Goodison Park and, with Seamus Coleman unlikely to return until halfway through the new season, Kenny has a good opportunity to stake his claim for a first-team place.

FIKAYO TOMORI (19, defender, Chelsea)

Tomori had an impressive tournament for England ( Getty )

Who is he? Tomori scored an own goal in the draw against Guinea but showed good character to go on and have a solid tournament thereafter. The Canada-born defender made his Chelsea debut as a substitute in the final game of the 2015-16 season against Leicester. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Brighton as Chris Hughton's team secured promotion to the Premier League.

What next? The young defender will almost certainly be farmed out on loan. Chelsea have an exceptionally large squad and, worryingly for Tomori, a comparatively poor record of developing their own players. A number of players stand in his way, including the likes of 22-year-olds Nathan Aké and Nathaniel Chalobah.

JAKE CLARKE-SALTER (19, defender, Chelsea)

Clarke-Salter faces a lot of competition at Chelsea (AFP/Getty Images)



Who is he? Also capped at under-18 and under-19 level for England. His clash of knees with Adalberto Penaranda resulted in Venezuela being awarded the penalty which Woodman saved. He had a loan spell at Bristol Rovers last season and it has been reported that he has been earmarked by the Chelsea academy staff as having the potential to replace the departing John Terry.

What next? See above. Not only is Clarke-Salter in competition with the likes of established first-team defenders such as club captain Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Kurt Zouma, but also Chelsea’s raft of youngsters, including Aké, Chalobah, Michael Hector and Andreas Christensen. Likely to leave Chelsea on loan.

KYLE WALKER-PETERS (20, defender, Tottenham)

Walker's departure could help his younger namesake (Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty)



Who is he? Has also represented England at under-18 and under-19 level and is highly regarded at Spurs, where he signed a new three-year contract in February. He was outstanding in the semi-finals against Italy when asked to play at left-back, rather than in his more familiar position on the right-hand side of the defence.

What next? Like Ronald Koeman, Mauricio Pochettino is a manager feted for developing younger players and giving them a chance in the Premier League. The impending departure of Kyle Walker hands Walker-Peters a fine opportunity. Although Kieran Trippier looks unlikely to be displaced from Pochettino’s preferred starting XI, expect to see Walker-Peters used in both the Carabao and FA Cups.

LEWIS COOK (20, midfielder, Bournemouth)

Cook was impressive for Bournemouth last season (AFP/Getty Images)



Who is he? Has represented his country at all levels from under-16 to under-20 and on Sunday joined Bobby Moore as the only other England captain to lift a FIFA World Cup. Cook, who scored in the group stage against Guinea, signed for Bournemouth from Leeds for £6million last summer and made a handful of Premier League appearance for the Cherries last season.

What next? One of the few members of the England U20 team to have made a handful of first-team appearances last season. It looks likely that Eddie Howe will use Cook even more next season, especially as Jack Wilshere looks unlikely to sign for the club on a permanent deal.

JOSH ONOMAH (20, midfielder, Tottenham)

Onomah and Winks are both trying to break through at Tottenham (Getty Images)



Who is he? Saw a 30-yard effort strike the crossbar and bounce down on the line during the second half of the final. Solid in a deeper midfield role for England during the competition, despite often appearing for Spurs in a more advanced role in cameos under boss Mauricio Pochettino. Has represented England at every level except for the senior side.

What next? His success in a deeper role could benefit his Tottenham chances. The excellent but injury-prone Mousa Dembélé turns 30 ahead of the new season and will require careful game management. So expect to see Onomah in competition with Harry Winks for a starting role alongside Victor Wanyama. However, both youngsters will hope that Pochettino keeping Eric Dier in a defensive role, rather than the midfield role he occupied during the 2015/16 season.

KIERAN DOWELL (19, midfielder, Everton)

Will Dowell move away on loan? (Getty Images)



Who is he? Capped by England at under-16 to under-20 level. He scored the winning goal in the 1-0 victory against hosts South Korea in the group stages. He made his Everton debut back in 2014 in the Europa League and made his Premier League bow for the club in April 2016.

What next? Last season Everton decided to abandon their plans to send Dowell out on loan, instead deciding to look after his development personally after he underwent ankle surgery at the beginning of the campaign. However a number of players stand in his way – including the likes of 18-year-old Tom Davies – and the time may now be right for a short spell away from Goodison.

ADEMOLA LOOKMAN (19, forward, Everton)

Lookman was one of England's best players (Getty Images)



Who is he? Scored three times during the tournament, including in the semi-finals against Italy. Everton won the race to sign the youngster from Charlton in January, paying a reported £7.5million. He enjoyed a dream debut with a goal in a 4-0 win over Manchester City at Goodison Park but was used sparingly by Blues boss Ronald Koeman towards the end of last season.

What next? Having made 49 first-team appearances over two seasons for Charlton, Lookman knows what it takes to succeed in the men’s game. Had a bit part first-team role with Everton last season but impressed, and is likely to feature even more in the 2017/18 campaign. He looks ready.

DOMINIC SOLANKE (19, forward, Liverpool)

Solanke faces a raft of competition at Liverpool (AFP/Getty Images)



Who is he? Solanke scored four times in South Korea and was awarded the Golden Ball given to the player of the tournament. Previous winners of the accolade include Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Luis Figo, Paul Pogba and Sergio Aguero. Has represented England at all levels from under-16 to under-21. Had a decent loan spell in Holland with Vitesse in the 2015-16 season.

What next? Who knows? Solanke is due to join Liverpool from Chelsea on July 1, having grown frustrated at a lack of first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge. His determination is admirable, but with Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge, Sadio Mané, Divock Origi, Danny Ings and youngster Ben Woodburn on their books – it’s not exactly like Liverpool are short of strikers. Will he be handed yet another loan spell?

DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN (20, forward, Everton)

Calvert-Lewin scored the winning goal in the final (AFP/Getty Images)



Who is he? Wrote his name into history by scoring the winning goal in the final. He also scored in the win over Argentina in the group phase. He joined Everton from Sheffield United last summer and made his Toffees debut against Arsenal in December before scoring his first goal for the club against Hull in March.

What next? Used fleetingly by Koeman last season but poised to feature even more this season, especially considering Romelu Lukaku looks set to leave the club. Calvert-Lewin will hope that Everton decide against immediately reinvesting that money, although that would appear unlikely.

SHEYI OJO (19, midfielder, Liverpool)

Ojo came on off the bench in the final (Getty Images)



Who is he? Came on as a substitute for Dowell after 62 minutes. Liverpool snapped up the winger from MK Dons in 2011 and he has made a handful of first-team appearances for the Reds, as well as spending time out on loan at Wigan and Wolves. Has represented his country at all levels from under-16 to under-20.

What next? Like Solanke, a number of players stand in his way at Liverpool, who have one of the largest and most talented squads in the Premier League. Likely to be kept at the club and used in cup competitions, having made his first-team debut for the club back in January 2016.

AINSLEY MAITLAND-NILES (19, midfielder, Arsenal)

Maitland-Niles had a frustrating season (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Who is he? Introduced from the bench after 71 minutes for Lookman. He made his debut for Arsenal at the age of 17 in a Champions League clash with Galatasaray. The teenager had a loan spell at Ipswich in 2015 but his progression at the Emirates has stalled somewhat.

What next? Performed well on loan at Ipswich two seasons ago but failed to make much of an impression at the Emirates upon returning, making just one first-team appearance last season. His versatility is his greatest strength, so expect to see him kept at the club by Arsene Wenger and gradually introduced to first-team football in a wide range of positions.

Additional reporting by PA.